12 inflatable water slides that are 1000% worth the cost

Inflatable water slides kids will love!

This summer, up the ante on outdoor play by bringing the water park to your own backyard!

Easier to set up than an above-ground pool, and basically invented for burning off energy, this summer go big with an inflatable water slide that kids will love.

Whether you’ve got a little one and want to keep it simple, or you want to go over the top, here are some top picks for serious summer fun.

1. For the adventurers: Little Tikes Rocky Mountain River Race

A Rocky Mountain river ride

Best for ages: 3 to 10

A great size, great quality and a whole lot of fun, this Little Tikes inflatable water slide is one of the highest-rated and it comes highly recommended by Home editor Leigh Harrington, who has tested all sorts of inflatable swimming pools and slides for durability. She says this slide has lasted for three seasons of kid play (she admits she and her husband have also tried it out).

“Why should it be for the kids alone? This splash place is as killer as it looks,” says Harrington.

Get the Little Tikes Rocky Mountain River Race Water Slide at Amazon for $399

2. For little splashers: Rainbow Play Center Sun Slide

A rainbow kiddie pool and slide

Best for ages: 3 to 5

This adorable slide is the perfect entry-level water slide toy. It comes with a small splash pool, a tiny slide and ring-toss and ball games. The rainbow ring even converts into a mister to keep kids cool.

Get the Rainbow Play Center Sun Slide at Target for $55.99

3. For tiny dino-lovers: Intex Dinoland Play Center

This colorful dinosaur water park is one of the most adorable things your children will own.

Best for ages: 3 to 7

For little ones with a predisposition for all things prehistoric, we love this small slide that delivers big summer fun. The dinosaur-inspired theme has a volcanic “fireball” roller game, a ring toss, a slide and a wading pool—all flanked by friendly prehistoric friends.

Get the Intex Dinoland Play Center at Target for $67.99

4. For the fearless slider: Action Air Inflatable Water Playground

Shark attack incoming!

Best for ages: 3 to 10

There’s so much fun to be had on this inflatable water slide. It’s a climbing wall, a shark fin-infested wading pool, a blow-up water slide—it even has its own water cannon. This action-packed adventure center is an inflatable water park for your backyard!

Get the Action Air Inflatable Water Playground at Amazon for $429.99

5. For the kid who likes to cram it all in: Honey Joy Inflatable Slide and Bouncer

Safe water play is possible with the Honey Joy inflatable bounce park.

Best for ages: 3 to 10

Climb, slide, repeat: This smaller space-friendly kid water slide features a slide, a fun climbing feature in the back, a cannon to spray their friends and a relaxing wading pool for when they just want to kick back and take in some sweet summer rays.

Get the Honey Joy Inflatable Slide and Bouncer at Amazon for $299.99

6. For the one who wants a backyard water park: Bouncetech Inflatable Bounce House and Water Slide

Hot, summer days wouldn't be complete without this refreshing, fun-fueled slide from Bountech.

Best for ages: 3 to 10

Another activity-packed inflatable play center, this water slide has six different play features, including an extra-tall slide. Reviewers love the quality of this one and say it’s simple to set up and built to last. As for the kids, we’re pretty sure they like it because they can jump, slide and spray all day.

Get the Bountech Inflatable Bounce House, 6-in-1 Water Slide at Amazon for $209.99

7. For the one likes a party: Bountech Long Slide Bouncer Park

Why walk, when you can slide into some serious summer fun.

Best for ages: 4 to adult

Filled with oodles of fun features, this bouncer and water slide combo can accommodate up to four kids at a time—for full family fun where no one feels left out. With the sprinkler, slide hoops and double water canons, this is an economical choice that’s perfect for parties and larger groups.

The age range on this says it’s best for kids 4 to 12, but plenty of adult reviewers say it’s just as fun for a kiddie play date as it is for the parent-focused after-parties.

Get the Bountech Long Slide Bouncer Park at Amazon for $279.99

8. For the one who is a bit regal: Bountech Inflatable Castle Water Slide and Bounce House

Your children will feel like royalty in this Bountech inflatable castle water slide.

Best for ages: 3 to 10

The moat surrounding this bounce castle probably isn’t going to keep the wildlings out, but it will give them lots of fun and will add a little bit of imaginative play to the mix. This has a mini-sports net as well as toss targets—so it’s just as good for the sporty kids as it is for those that see themselves as backyard royalty.

Get the Bountech Inflatable Castle Water Slide and Bounce House at Amazon for $224.99

9. For the one with tons of energy: Banzai Slide ‘N Soak Splash Park

There's some serious splash action with this kids' inflatable water slide!

Best for ages: 5 and up

A steep climbing wall and soakers galore make this a perfect cool-down kids’ inflatable. There's a separate wading pool that’s sectioned off from a water-filled bumper that allows active kids and those looking for more chill relaxation time can play together.

Get the Banzai Slide ‘N Soak Splash Park at Walmart for $299.99

10. For the one who has a small space: Intex Surf ‘N Slide Shark Water Slide

Your kids will love having their own personal water park right at home.

Best for ages: 6 and up

Maybe you don’t have a sprawling yard and oodles of space to turn into a water theme park. This small-sized inflatable slide only requires a slim 15 feet of space and can even transform a patio or a driveway into a playtime waterway. The fun shark theme and the inflatable “surfboards” help turn any space into a surfing safari.

Get the Intex Surf ‘N Slide Shark Water Slide at Amazon for $99.99

11. For the one who likes a throwback: Team Magnus 31-foot Slip and Slide

An upgraded Slip N' Slide

Best for ages: 5 and up

We all remember the original, iconic Slip N’ Slide from the '70s and '80s that turned your backyard into a wet and wild racetrack, where kids could slide and collide with reckless abandon.

This fun upgrade by Team Magnus takes the whole concept even further with this extra-long, 31-foot slide—which gives kids some serious sliding momentum. Kids will fly so fast that you’ll be grateful for the extra high bumper.

Grab their 4-pack of devil fish body boards to make this slide show even more epic.

Get the Team Magnus 31-foot Slip and Slide at Amazon for $84

12. For the one who is zoo-obsessed: Sun Squad Rainforest Play Center

An adorable safari slide and kiddie pool

**Best for ages: 2 to 6

This rainforest-themed water play center takes pool time to a whole new level for little ones. With a ball toss, a ring toss, two kiddie pools for splashing and a sunny little elephant that sprays water, this kiddie pool and water slide combo is filled with safari-style fun.

Get the Sun Squad Rainforest Play Center at Target for $48

