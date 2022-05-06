12 Items Not Worth Buying at Walmart

YvanDube / Getty Images

Walmart has established itself as a low-price leader in many ways, managing to keep a wide variety of products incredibly affordable, from groceries to home goods to clothing. It’s no surprise that many people on a tight budget opt to do their shopping at the big-box store.

However, not everything is worth buying at Walmart, according to our experts. Here are 12 products you might want to purchase somewhere else because you’ll get more bang for your buck.

Phones and Phone Accessories

If you’re looking for a cheap new phone with good features and the accessories to go with it, look away from Walmart, says Nick Hodge, founder of Daily Profit Cycle. “Major retailers like Walmart often overcharge customers for electronic equipment,” Hodge explains.

Additionally, Hodge says, “Buying a phone case from a big-name retailer is rarely cheaper than purchasing it from an internet retailer like Amazon. So, before making a purchase, it pays to do some research online.”

Clothing

There’s no doubt that you’ll find affordable clothes at Walmart, but if you’re looking for quality, avoid Walmart brand clothing. Carter Seuthe, CEO of Credit Summit says, “A lot of their store brands are especially low-quality. By all means, go for the great deals on name-brand items, but stay away from their recently rebranded in-store offerings. Go for their competitors like Target, or a thrift store, if this is the price point you’re aiming for.”

Jewelry

Low quality may also be a problem with jewelry at Walmart, according to Andrew Priobrazhenskyi, CEO of DiscountReactor, an e-commerce Company. “You may be able to obtain a fantastic deal on jewelry, but you won’t be getting a high-quality item.”

Additionally, Jennifer Heebener, a senior editor at JCK Magazine, told CBS News, “What message does it send to your partner if you buy them a ring at the same place where you get discounted toilet paper?”

Meat and Poultry

“Quality of meat and poultry was the most prevalent complaint from Walmart customers,” Priobrazhenskyi says. Not being able to get the best quality fresh fruit was also a popular gripe, he adds. So, perhaps seeking fresh foods of any kind is not a great idea at Walmart.

Wood Furniture

It’s important to remember that just because a product is affordable does not mean it will endure. According to James Crawford, co-founder of the shopper’s coupon site DealDrop, “Even if Walmart’s wood furniture is cheap, it doesn’t imply it’s a good deal. Low-cost wood furniture sold at Walmart is often composed of particleboard. As a result, these items are less likely to hold up to even one relocation, much alone several, as well as tiny scuffs and scratches.”

Laptops

It makes sense to seek out an affordable laptop in an era when most of us rely upon our computers for many things. However, Crawford suggests, “The chances of finding a good deal on a laptop at Walmart are close to none, according to price-checked laptop offerings.”

Maple Syrup

If you’re a lover of pure maple syrup for your pancakes and waffles, Crawford also recommends looking beyond Walmart. “Those Grade-A Vermont liquid gold bottles might quickly deplete your food budget if you don’t keep an eye on them. It’s still possible to get authentic, tree-tapped, 100 percent natural Maple Syrup at a fair price if you don’t buy it from Walmart.”

Batteries

If you’re looking for durable, long-lasting batteries, don’t get them at Walmart, so says Kevin Joubin, VP of Growth Marketing at Branded Surveys, a data collection platform that helps companies with their marketing.

“Consumer Reports revealed that Costco’s Kirkland Signature brand of AA alkaline batteries are the best-performing store brand batteries. However, if you need more durable batteries, you can try the Amazon Basics batteries.”

Diapers

For better or worse, Amazon has also cornered the market on affordable diapers through its Amazon Family subscription service, Joubin says. Costco’s Kirkland Signature brand also has a better rate on diapers than Walmart can compete with.

Tires

While Walmart tires have the same quality as local stores and other major retailers, Joubin says you can get better deals elsewhere. “For example, Costco offers the same tires at the lowest possible price with free tire balancing and rotations. They even offer to deliver the item to your mechanic.”

Brand Name Body Care

If you’re looking for that particular brand name body care — from body wash to lotion to shampoo — MoneyTalkNews claims that Target outranks Walmart for the best deals on products of this kind.

Luggage

If you’re finally ready to take that big vacation and need some sturdy luggage that will last you a long time, Walmart is the last place you should go, according to MoneyTalksNews. Independent luggage retailers are apparently a better value for the price, and come with product guarantees that will last a long time.

