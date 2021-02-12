12 of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters' favorite fast-food orders

Erin McDowell
kim kardashian kfc
Kim Kardashian's KFC order.

Over the years, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have revealed their go-to orders at popular fast-food chains, and they might surprise you.

Kylie Jenner loves In-N-Out, she told Harper's Bazaar in February 2020, revealing that while she was pregnant with daughter Stormi she "had to eat [it] at least once a week."

Kim Kardashian has also been spotted grabbing food from chains like KFC and McDonald's.

Here's what the Kardashian-Jenners order at fast-food restaurants.

Kim Kardashian's McDonald's order includes six chicken nuggets, a cheeseburger, a vanilla shake, an apple pie, small fries, and honey dipping sauce.

kim kardashian mcdonalds
Kim Kardashian's McDonald's order.

Kardashian-West revealed her unique order in a McDonald's campaign. Arguably the most polarizing part is how she eats her chicken McNuggets.

"Chicken nuggets dipped in honey is the ONLY way to eat them!" Kardashian West tweeted after the video was released.

However, not everyone agreed with the Kardashian's unique choice of dipping sauce.

"You mean honey mustard right Kim? ... please tell me its Honey Mustard," one person responded. Others also replied to Kardashian-West arguing that honey mustard is better, to which she replied, "HATE HONEY MUSTARD."

Kim Kardashian's go-to order at KFC is the chain's famous fried chicken.

kim kardashian kfc
Kim Kardashian's KFC order.

She told People her "fave order" from the chicken chain is extra-crispy chicken wings and a biscuit with honey.

While in Paris in February 2020, Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, also stopped by a KFC to order a bucket of fried chicken. In a video posted online, Kardashian could be seen asking West about ordering fries before being pulled away from the self-ordering kiosk machine.

When at In-N-Out, Kim Kardashian keeps it simple.

kim kardashian in n out
Kim Kardashian's In-N-Out order.

According to People, her go-to order is a plain cheeseburger, cheese fries, and a vanilla shake. Kardashian loves the burger chain so much that on her 40th birthday, she received an In-N-Out Burger cake from a friend.

"OK, so I know this is a very belated birthday cake, but Fajer's been in France and our thing when we're together is we always go to like fancy events together where we're wearing gowns and we always ditch the event to go to In-N-Out," the reality star said on her Instagram Story.

When stopping at Taco Bell, Kardashian-West opts for one soft and one hard beef taco.

kim kardashian taco bell
Kim Kardashian's Taco Bell order.

She also told People that for dessert, she always has to indulge in an order of cinnamon twists.

Khloe Kardashian's KFC order includes grilled chicken and vegetables.

khloe kardashian kfc order
Khloe Kardashian's KFC order.

According to Shape, the reality star's go-to KFC order is the chain's Kentucky grilled chicken breast with sweet kernel corn and green beans on the side.

"Grilled chicken is your friend at KFC. The fried options literally add hundreds of calories to the same serving size," she said. "I promise it's still 'finger-lickin' good.'"

Khloe opts for grilled chicken at McDonald's as well, but she asked for a hash brown after giving birth to her daughter, True.

khloe kardashian mcdonalds
Khloe Kardashian's McDonald's order.

While the Artisan Grilled Chicken Sandwich, which is no longer available, is one of Kardashian's go-to orders, she also has a soft spot for some fried items.

"I love how I said the first thing I was going to have after labor was a smoothie and what I actually ate was a McDonald's hash brown," the reality star wrote on her app, according to People.

Her Taco Bell order includes two shredded chicken tacos from the chain's "Fresco" menu.

khloe kardashian tacos
Khloe Kardashian's Taco Bell order.

"The boss move here is to order from the Fresco menu," she told Shape. "All the items are flavored with super-flavorful low-calorie, fat-free pico de gallo."

Kardashian also likes to add cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, and pico de gallo to her tacos.

She also loves Popeyes chicken tenders.

khloe kardashian popeyes
Khloe Kardashian's Popeyes order.

The reality star has been spotted chowing down on the chain's famous chicken sandwich in the car and enjoying some chicken tenders while traveling on a private jet with sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Then, in November 2019, Khloe celebrated reaching 100 million Instagram followers with a Popeyes feast complete with chicken sandwiches and tenders.

"This is the nicest and meanest thing anyone has ever done because I want to eat it all," Kardashian said on her Instagram Story.

Kourtney Kardashian is known for her low-carb, gluten-free diet, but she says her last meal on Earth would have to be McDonald's.

kourtney kardashian mcdonalds
Kourtney Kardashian's McDonald's order.

"[My last meal would be] McDonald's french fries and a McDonald's vanilla milkshake. I think it would just be with my kids," the Poosh founder said in an interview with The New Potato.

Kylie Jenner's McDonald's order includes 10 chicken nuggets, an Oreo McFlurry, and fries.

kylie jenner mcdonalds
Kylie Jenner's McDonald's order.

According to Postmates, Jenner ordered the feast a week before she gave birth to her daughter Stormi on February 1, 2018.

In 2015, the "Life of Kylie" star also shared a photo to Instagram of her chowing down on a breakfast hash brown.

Kylie Jenner has been outspoken about her love for In-N-Out.

kylie jenner in n out
Kylie Jenner's In-N-Out order.

"When I was pregnant, I had to eat In-N-Out at least once a week, it was a problem," she told Harper's Bazaar. "I'll always do a double cheeseburger with just special sauce and grilled onions. I'll either get it protein style or not, depending on the mood, fries well done, and a Coke."

Kendall Jenner is also a fan of In-N-Out.

kendall jenner in n out
Kendall Jenner's In-N-Out order.

"People always find it funny that Kenny is on the anti-model diet," Khloé Kardashian wrote on her app in 2016. "She loves burgers and pizza and goes to In-N-Out all the time."

Read the original article on Insider

