12 Marijuana Growing Stocks You Need to Know for 2019

The marijuana industry has had an absolutely game-changing year in 2018. Canada became the first industrialized country in the world to green-light recreational marijuana, and a handful of U.S. states legalized cannabis in some capacity. In other words, the pot industry gained validity like never before.

According to investment bank Cowen & Co., the legal weed market could be worth as much as $75 billion by 2030. That would suggest there's plenty of opportunity for investors to make money over the long run from both direct and ancillary players. Although the legal cannabis market is still exceptionally young and unproven, here -- in no particular order -- are 12 pot-growing stocks you should be watching in 2019.

Multiple clear jars filled with dried cannabis buds on a counter. More

Image source: Getty Images.

All buzz surrounds these dozen cannabis growers in the new year

1. Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC): It's the largest marijuana stock by market cap. The company currently has 4.3 million square feet of licensed production capacity, and anticipates having all 5.6 million square feet licensed by the end of 2019. Though Canopy hasn't offered specific production guidance, about 500,000 kilograms at peak capacity is likely. Canopy Growth has what's arguably the most recognizable cannabis brand in all of Canada (Tweed), and has a top-tier partner in Constellation Brands, which owns 37% of Canopy. Expect Canopy Growth to be active on the acquisition front in 2019 with more than $4 billion in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet.

2. Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB): In terms of peak production potential, no company tops Aurora Cannabis. Following four major acquisition closings and/or announcements in 2018, Aurora could be on pace for 700,000 kilograms of peak annual output within two or three years. Aurora does have a penchant for diluting investors with bought-deal offerings, but its production superiority may lead to desirable competitive advantages. Expect 2019 to be the year that Aurora finds a beverage, tobacco, or pharmaceutical partner, and don't be surprised if the company's acquisition binge continues.

3. Aphria (NYSE: APHA): It faced allegations in December that its management team knowingly acquired "worthless" assets in Latin America for approximately 300 million Canadian dollars ($222 million). Aphria has since refuted those claims many times over, leaving an interesting story to play out in the coming months. What we do know is that if management meets its production guidance, Aphria will slot in as the third-largest grower by annual yield at 255,000 kilograms. Roughly 10% of this output will be devoted to high-margin cannabis concentrates, with Aphria's extraction center likely being completed in 2019.