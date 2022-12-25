12 Most Advanced Countries in Electronics

1
Habib Ur Rehman
·9 min read

In this article, we take a look at the 12 most advanced countries in electronics. You can skip our detailed analysis of the electronics industry and go straight to 5 Most Advanced Countries in Electronics

Electronics encompasses one of the broadest ranges of products in the modern world, from TVs, computers, music players, smartphones, tablets and watches among many others. It has been one of the most transformative industries in the world for the past 50 years.

How Moore’s Law Will Impact the Electronics Industry?

Currently, the latest chips are made on the 5 nm fabrication process and companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Limited (NYSE:TSMC) and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (KSE:005930.KS) have set up their timelines for 2 nm chips in 2025. However, experts predict that a fundamental limit would be reached in two or three upcoming iterations. 

Many believe quantum computing is the answer to Moore’s law ending. However, it's an ill-informed opinion since quantum computers are limited to a very narrow range of computing problems, almost all of which have no commercial potential.

Instead, companies like Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) have come up with some of the most realistic solutions, by moving to specialized chips intended for specific purposes. 

For instance, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has introduced DGX Systems, with the objective to accelerate machine learning programs, at a higher efficiency than offered by general purpose computers. 

The future of electronics that compute is likely to lie in specialized chips. It is reflected in the fact that Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) have also moved in that direction, with Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) coming up with task-specific processors like Xeon, an architecture designed for AI. 

Similarly, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been rolling out ‘Neural Engine’ since 2017 in its iPhones to accelerate AI applications like facial recognition. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) introduced the neural engine in its line of computers with the M1 chip architecture in 2020. 

The trend suggests that the electronics industry will survive the ending of Moore’s law and adapt to the paradigm shift. 

When the Chips are Down: What Semiconductor Shortage and Stagflation Mean for Electronics Industry

The outlook for the electronics industry in the wake of chip shortage is bleak. It is not expected to subside anytime soon.  Pat Gelsinger, the CEO of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), says shortage may last until 2024,

However, a more reasonable timeframe for the shortage to end is 2025, per Ondrej Burkacky from McKinsey, primarily due to the complexities associated with the manufacturing infrastructure. 

The post-pandemic stagflation has also slumped the high demand in consumer electronics, which had picked up pace during the pandemic, as people learned, worked and entertained themselves digitally at homes during lockdowns. The weak demand is expected to ease the supply-chains problems and shortage. 

Companies like Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) have cut their annual-sales outlooks as reported by the WSJ.

In China, the sales of both smartphones and PCs, among other electronic products, have dropped, with the Consumer Electronics Index down by 32% as of July, 2022.  Globally, the shipment of PCs and smartphones have fallen by 4.7% and 10% respectively. 

2030 Outlook

The market for consumer electronics has been showing a long-term cooling trend and is expected to shift from growth to cycle in the near to medium term. However, according to Yang Liuqing, an analyst at CITIC, the opportunities in Augmented and Virtual Reality hardware still represent a huge potential for growth.

According to Precedence Research, the market for electronics is valued at $724.48 billion as of 2021 and is expected to reach $1.13 trillion by 2030, growing at a modest CAGR of 5.1%

The market will experience its fastest growth in countries in the Asia-Pacific, but the largest market share will still be retained by countries in North America, per the report. 

Japan, South Korea and the US are some of the most advanced countries in electronics. Below, we list the 12 most advanced countries in electronics. 

12 Most Advanced Countries in Electronics
12 Most Advanced Countries in Electronics

Our Methodology

For our list of the 12 most advanced countries in electronics, we’ve ranked them based on their electronics-manufacturing infrastructure, technology and research institutes. For this purpose, we’ve gathered data from various sources, including an FDI Intelligence report that evaluated countries’ locations for the quality of R&D in electronics based on infrastructure, talent availability and business environment.

We’ve also accounted for the top electronics companies in these countries. 

Here are the 12 most advanced countries in electronics:

12. Finland

Finland is known for a strong and innovative electronics industry. One of the most well-known Finnish companies in the sector is Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK), which is a global leader in the development and production of mobile phones and other telecommunications equipment. 

Other notable Finnish electronics companies include Vaisala, a provider of environmental and industrial measurement systems and Elisa, a telecommunications and digital services provider.

In addition, Finland also has a strong ecosystem of R&D and academic institutions that are focused on advancing the field of electronics. 

For example, the Helsinki Institute for Information Technology (HIIT) is a leading research institute that conducts research on a wide range of topics related to information and communication technology.

11. United Kingdom

The UK is home to a thriving electronics industry. In terms of innovation in electronics, the United Kingdom is known for the company ARM Holdings, which has pioneered the ARM family of chips. Their RISC (Reduced Instruction Set Computer) architecture makes them simpler, more durable and more cost effective.  

In September, 2020, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced its plans to acquire ARM Holdings from SoftBank Group Corp. (TOKYO:9984.T) for $40 billion. The deal was later terminated due to regulatory challenges. 

As far as the UK's electronics-R&D is concerned, its infrastructure in the country is robust. The Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) is a UK government agency that supports research in engineering and physical sciences, including electronics.

London is ranked 10th top city by FDI Intelligence for quality of research and development in electronics, with a high score of 145.

10. France

France is one of the most advanced countries in electronics. The top companies in the French electronics industry include Thales, a notable name in the defense and security sectors. 

The company produces a wide range of electronics-based products. Schneider Electric, an energy management and automation-solutions provider, is another major French company.

Valeo, a manufacturer of automotive components and systems, including electronic systems, is another major electronics company in the country.

Further, France has a well established R&D ecosystem in the electronics sector. For instance, the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) is a leading research organization involved in electronics research.

Paris grabs the ninth top spot in the FDI Intelligence report on top locations for quality R&D in electronics, with a high score of 158.

9. Turkey

Turkey is located at the intersection of Europe and Asia. It is one of the highly advanced nations in electronics, especially when it comes to drone-electronics.

Some of the key companies in the Turkish electronics industry include Vestel, a manufacturer of consumer electronics and home appliances; Özgün Makina, a provider of automation and control systems; and Arçelik, a leading manufacturer of home appliances and consumer electronics.

The government agency called Turkish Scientific and Technical Research Council is also greatly involved in investing in electronics-R&D. With a high score of 163, Istanbul is considered the eighth best place for quality research in electronics, according to the FDI Intelligence report.

8. Germany

Germany is the biggest economy in Europe. The technological products and services contribute significantly to Germany's overall wealth. In 2019, the EU leader was responsible for 6% of the global output in Knowledge-and-Technology-Intensive (KTI) industries. 

Electronics is one of Germany's top tech sectors. The country has leading electronics companies, including Siemens, Bosch, and Phoenix Contact, which are involved in a wide range of activities, from the development of semiconductors and circuit boards to the production of consumer electronics and industrial automation systems. 

Germany is also home to a number of research institutions and universities that are actively involved in cutting-edge research in electronics, including the Technical University of Munich, the University of Karlsruhe, and the University of Stuttgart.

Figures from 2019 show electronics comprised $58 billion of Germany’s total exports, expressing a YoY increase of nearly 6%. China was the biggest buyer of German electronics in the year, making up $5.4 billion worth of purchases. The fastest growing market for German electronics was the US, with exports to the country increasing by 12.7%.

7. China

China is one of the most advanced Asian countries in electronics. Shenzhen is considered the best Chinese city by FDI Intelligence for high quality research & development in electronics, followed by Guangzhou, Shanghai and Beijing. 

In fact, Shenzhen is ranked as the third best place in the world in terms of electronics-talent and infrastructure, with a very high score of 217. 

Some of its top electronics companies like Huawei Technologies and Xiaomi Corporation (HKSE:1810.HK) are globally competitive for their products. In 2021, China’s export of circuit components alone was worth $140 billion. 

In addition to native companies, China is also one of the top go-to places for companies like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for the production and assembly of its products. 

6. Singapore

Singapore is an island nation located in Southeast Asia. It is one of the most advanced countries in electronics, since it is one of the biggest industries in the country, contributing 8% to Singapore’s GDP. The industry also takes up 20% of the manufacturing jobs in the country, according to official government figures. 

It is a powerhouse when it comes to chip making, with eight out of ten fabless chip companies, 21 wafer fabrication units and two of the world’s leading three foundries located in Singapore. 

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Most Advanced Countries in Electronics. Suggested articles:

Disclosure: none. 12 Most Advanced Countries in Electronics is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Better Buy: Apple vs. Nvidia

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were both beloved tech stocks that lost their luster over the past year. Apple's stock hit an all-time high of $180.96 in January, but it subsequently stumbled back to the $130s. Nvidia's stock closed at a record high of $333.41 last November, but it now trades in the $160s.

  • Conviction overturned: After 23 years behind bars, Andre Brown celebrates his first Christmas at home

    Just released, Andre Brown juggles reconnecting with his family, finding work, and figuring out how to use smartphones. "I'm a Flinstone," he said.

  • Nepal's 'fierce' ex-guerrilla chief becomes new prime minister

    KATHMANDU (Reuters) -A former Maoist guerrilla who led a decade-long insurgency against Nepal's Hindu monarchy was on Sunday appointed prime minister for a third time, in alliance with the main opposition after last month's election returned a hung parliament. Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who still goes by his nom de guerre Prachanda - meaning "terrible" or "fierce" – will head the new government for the first half of the five-year term with the support of the opposition Communist Unified Marxist-Leninist (UML) party and some other smaller groups, party officials said. "He has been appointed and commands the support of a big majority of parliament," Tika Dhakal, an aide to President Bidhya Devi Bhandari told Reuters.

  • Target, Amazon and 4 More Retailers That Will Reward You for Turning in Your Old Stuff

    If you have unused electronics, video games or even car seats at home, you may be able to trade these items in for gift cards, coupons and more. Learn: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States...

  • 12 Best Seasonal Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 12 best seasonal stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Seasonal Stocks To Buy Now. The global economy is expected to grow at a slow pace of approximately 1.6% in 2023 as financial conditions worsen, the winter antagonizes China’s […]

  • Buffalo Bills secure third straight AFC East title with win over Chicago Bears

    The Bills recovered from 10-6 down at halftime

  • Equity funds suffer largest ever weekly outflows: BofA Global

    Investors withdrew billions of dollars from equity funds at a record pace in the days after the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and European Central bank raised interest rates in mid-December and reiterated their commitment to lowering inflation, fueling fears of an economic downturn.

  • Take back your privacy with this new iPhone safety feature

    It is possible someone could be using your iPhone to track your location without your knowledge, but this can be prevented using iPhone's Safety Check.

  • Caleb Williams and the USC 12 Days of Christmas for 2022

    On the 12th day of Christmas, Good Caleb gave SC: 12 special weekends. #MerryChristmas from Trojans Wire.

  • Investors in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have made a solid return of 228% over the past five years

    While Apple Inc. ( NASDAQ:AAPL ) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run...

  • Iran’s Supreme Court Accepts Rapper Yasin’s Death Sentence Appeal

    Iran’s Supreme Court has accepted the death sentence appeal for Iranian Kurdish rapper Saman Seydi Yasin, which was issued in connection with ongoing widespread anti-government protests, the country’s judiciary said Saturday as reported by Reuters. Yasin, who has taken on social justice issues such as inequality and oppression in his music, was accused of “enmity against […]

  • Meek Mill Says He's 'Grateful' to Pay Bail for 20 Philadelphia Women to Be Home for Holidays

    "It was devastating for me to be away from my son during the holidays when I was incarcerated. So I understand what these women and their families are going through," Meek Mill said

  • The bright side of the chip glut: Nvidia, AMD and Intel gaming cards are cheap and very available for Christmas

    It feels a little odd that two days before Christmas, anyone with the money can buy what was the top-of-the-line gaming card back in late March for nearly half off, at a limit of five per customer.

  • Christmas Shopping? 3 Stocks To Bring Holiday Cheer

    We’re down to the wire now, in the final week of 2022, as the days count down, and it’s time to find the last good stock buys for the year. While the bearish trend of the past year has made cheerful holiday stock shopping more difficult this time around, there are still enough sound stocking-stuffers out there. To start with, even though the main market indexes are down, that doesn’t mean that every individual stock is down. It’s important to remember here that the indexes are averages, put toge

  • 25 Most Technologically Advanced Countries in the World in 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 25 most technologically advanced countries in the world in 2022. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 10 Most Technologically Advanced Countries in the World in 2022. Technology has improved all aspects of the human life and raised standards of […]

  • Brazil election-denier camps 'incubators of terrorism,' new minister says

    Election-denying protesters camping outside Brazilian army bases have become "incubators of terrorism," Brazil's incoming justice minister said on Sunday, a day after police detonated an explosive device and arrested a suspect they accused of links to the Brasilia camp. "Yesterday's serious events in Brasilia prove that the so-called "patriotic" camps have become incubators for terrorists," tweeted Flavio Dino. "There will be no amnesty for terrorists, their supporters and financiers."

  • What Does Ziff Davis, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ZD) Share Price Indicate?

    Ziff Davis, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ZD ), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of...

  • Maldives former president Yameen gets 11-year jail term

    MALE (Reuters) -The Maldives criminal court on Sunday sentenced former president Abdulla Yameen to 11 years in prison and fined him $5 million after finding him guilty of corruption and money laundering charges related to receiving kickbacks from a private company. Yameen has denied any wrongdoing. He lost power in 2018 but has been declared presidential candidate for the Progressive Party of the Maldives for an election due in 2023.

  • El Salvador conducts anti-drug military operation on Christmas Eve

    SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) -El Salvador started Christmas Eve with a military operation against drug dealers in a San Salvador community, the government said on Saturday, part of the country's controversial attempt to fight criminal gangs. The government deployed 1,000 soldiers and around 130 police officers who have been participating since dawn in an operation in the impoverished Tutunichapa community, President Nayib Bukele said on Twitter. Security forces arrested 23 suspected criminals in the community in El Salvador's capital, well known for drug dealing and which already faced a military intervention in October 2020.

  • 4 Stocks You Can Buy on Sale Right Now

    Some of the biggest names in the world had a lousy year which makes them perfect additions to your portfolio.