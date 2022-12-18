12 Most Advanced Countries in Space Technology

Ramish Cheema
·8 min read

In this piece, we will take a look at the 12 most advanced countries in space technology. For more countries, head on over to 5 Most Advanced Countries in Space Technology

Space exploration is one of the hottest topics these days. As compared to the decade between 2010 and 2020, interest in the sector is at an all time high globally. Before now, the U.S. Space Shuttle program had regularly piqued the attention of the American nation, but the only true global space movement occurred in the 1950s and 1960s when the U.S. and the then U.S.S.R. competed for the opportunity to first place a human on Earth orbit and then on the Moon. The U.S. and Soviet Russia were close rivals, with the latter being the first to send humans to space and make a lunar landing. But the former stole the ultimate crown when it landed astronauts on the Moon in 1969 through the Apollo program.

The three and a half years between 1969 and 1972 is the only time period when humans have made their way to and across the Moon. America is the only country that has walked our closest celestial neighbor, as the dissolution of the U.S.S.R. and the relative infancy of other space programs ensured that this remarkable technological achievement remained out of reach of other countries.

Fast forward to 2022, and it is appearing as if the U.S. will once again become the first to go to the Moon. NASA's Artemis program was launched in November 2022, and the Orion spacecraft successfully completed its journey around the Moon to land on Earth in December 2022. However, before we get to that, NASA is not the reason space has become a hot topic these days. Instead, the growing popularity is due to the private sector rising up to meet government agencies in establishing a regular rocket launch cadence. At the top of this list of firms is Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX), whose Falcon 9 medium lift launch vehicle, or rocket, is capable of partial reuse through the remarkable feat of autonomously landing in the sea and on the ground. Watching a 135 feet tall rocket land regularly catches the public attention unlike anything else, and other firms, such as Rocket Lab, have also started to follow in SpaceX's footsteps when it comes to reusability.

The space industry itself is based on thousands of firms that operate at different levels. These range from mega firms such as Boeing, which manufactures rockets, to those that make engines, such as Aerojet Rocketdyne, and others that provide systems and subsystems such as space suits, avionics, electrical systems, heat shields, and life support equipment.

Some major players operating in the space technology include The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT), and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

12 Most Advanced Countries in Space Technology
12 Most Advanced Countries in Space Technology

Pixabay/Public Domain

Our Methodology

We have ranked the countries by the total number of objects that they have launched into space since while launch capabilities are clustered in regions such as the U.S., Russia, and China, the objects such as satellites are made all over the globe.

12 Most Advanced Countries in Space Technology

12. Republic of Korea (ROK)

Number of Objects Launched as of 2021: 43

The Republic of Korea (ROK), or South Korea, is one of the most technologically advanced countries in the world. The country's government invests heavily in advanced technologies such as robotics and biotechnology. Korea's current national space agency is the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI), but the country plans to set up a new space agency in mid 2023, called the Korea Aerospace Agency. The South Korean aerospace industry is estimated to sit at $8.4 billion by the end of this year, and up to 2021, it had launched a total of 43 objects into space, out of which 14 are satellites from the KARI.

11. Italian Republic

Number of Objects Launched as of 2021: 52

The Italian Republic is a European country that is most well known for its car brands such as Ferrari and fashion brands such as Versace. Italy is also one of the earliest contributors to space exploration, through the telescope of the renowned polymath Galileo Galilee who provided insights into the Moon, Jupiter, and stars of the Milky Way. Italy's space agency is the Italian Space Agency, and Italy's first contribution to astronautics come as early as 1914 through the writings of Giulio Costanzi on space navigation and nuclear propulsion. The Italian industry has also contributed to manufacturing components for the space shuttle, the International Space Station (ISS), and a variety of other missions such as the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) which took place earlier this year and was the first time that humans changed the course of a celestial body. To date, Italy has launched a total of 52 objects into space.

10. Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

Number of Objects Launched as of 2021: 53

The Grand Duchy of Luxembourg is a Western European country that also has one of the world's highest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita. Its space industry is one of the most unique in the world since instead of others that generally focus on launch capability, human space flight, and satellite manufacturing, it is dedicated to stimulating the field of asteroid mining. Additionally, Luxembourg is also home to one of the largest satellite firms in the world, SES S.A. which was established in 1985 and operates dozens of satellites in geostationary and medium Earth orbits. The Luxembourg Space Agency, in partnership with the European Space Agency, is part of the European Space Resources Innovation Centre (ESRIC), a body that aims to develop and create space resource utilization technologies. To date, Luxembourg has launched 53 objects in space.

9. Canada

Number of Objects Launched as of 2021: 82

Canada is a North American country that gained independence from the British parliament in 1982. Canada's space agency is the Canadian Space Agency (CSA). While not commonly known, Canada is one of the first countries in the world that has launched a satellite into space. In fact, it became the third - after the U.S. and the U.S.S.R. - to send a satellite into space that was not built by US or USSR. Canada is a regular contributor to the International Space Station (ISS), and its Canadarm2 has let dozens of vehicles dock on the orbiting body. Canada has also produced 17 astronauts to date and has launched 82 objects into space.

8. Federal Republic of Germany

Number of Objects Launched as of 2021: 114

The Federal Republic of Germany is a European country that is one of the most advanced nations in the world. Its space agency is the German Aerospace Center and it is also one of the largest contributors to the European Space Agency (ESA). Germany is also one of the first countries to have developed rocket propulsion capabilities. Its astronauts have flown on the Space Shuttle, the Russian Soyuz, and the SpaceX Crew Dragon. Additionally, Germany also operates different research projects such as satellites and telescopes. It has launched 114 objects into space so far.

European nations are increasing their collaboration with American companies like The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT), and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to further their space programs.

7. Republic of India

Number of Objects Launched as of 2021: 127

The Republic of India is an Asian country that is one of the largest economies in the world. It also has one of the oldest space agencies, officially dubbed the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), and formed in 1969. ISRO operates a space observatory, and its most notable program is the Chandrayaan program. This program has launched a lunar orbiter and a lunar lander that lost communications. ISRO technologies have also been spun off into heart devices, adhesives, and thermal shields. India is also one of the few countries in the world with a rocket program. It launched its first successful rocket in 1980, and since then has developed the capability to target a variety of different orbits such as polar and geosynchronous orbits.

6. French Republic

Number of Objects Launched as of 2021: 130

The French Republic, also known as France, is one of the most culturally diverse and powerful nations in the world. Its space agency is called the National Centre for Space Studies (CNES), and the country also contributes to the European Space Agency (ESA). Just as Canada was the first country to launch a satellite not built by the Americans or the Russians, France was the first country that launched a rocket not built by either of the two. French astronauts also regularly fly to the International Space Station (ISS), and the CNES also has an unidentified flying objects (UFO) archive that spans a whopping 100,000 pages. France is also home to the Thales Group, which is one of the largest space companies in the world with a presence in the avionics, satellite communications, and electrical systems for the astronautic industry. France has launched 130 objects into space so far as of 2021 end.

As the private sector begins to spend a fortune on space technologies, companies like The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT), and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) are set to profit from humanity's space endeavors in the long term.

Click to continue reading and see 5 Most Advanced Countries in Space Technology.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 12 Most Advanced Countries in Space Technology is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • A Solution To Musk's Fear Of Population Collapse? Artificial Womb Facility Could Grow 30,000 Babies A Year

    Billionaire Elon Musk has frequently spoken about his concerns about underpopulation. He has mentioned that people should focus on having more babies to resolve the problem of low birth rates and population collapse. Earlier this year, Musk shared how the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a lower birth rate instead of the "baby boom" expected due to people being forced to stay indoors. Now, a birthing facility could answer Musk's concerns about the world's low birth rates. The world's first arti

  • Here are Some Quick and Cheap Holiday Gift Ideas For Procrastinators That Won’t Break The Bank

    Here are some great and inexpensive holiday gift ideas for those who have spent most of December procrastinating and are now scrambling

  • Powell Puts US Pay Hikes at Heart of Fed’s 2023 Inflation Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has a new North Star to guide his fight against inflation, and it will put American paychecks at the heart of monetary policy next year.Most Read from BloombergHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsUkraine Latest: Germany Says No Ceasefire on Russian TermsTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersReal-Money Funds Dump $100 Billion of Stocks on RebalancingReports of Beijing Covid Deaths Fuel Speculation

  • WSJ Opinion: Will Biden Run Again? Should He?

    Journal Editorial Report: Even some progressives want an alternative. Image: Susan Walsh/Associated Press

  • WSJ Opinion: The Real Risks of Long Covid

    Journal Editorial Report: Paul Gigot interviews Dr. Marty Makary. Image: Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • Back bailout or risk losing it all, Uniper boss tells shareholders

    The CEO of Uniper has asked shareholders to approve a planned bailout by Berlin that will cost more than 50 billion euros ($52.91 billion), warning that the stricken German gas trader will otherwise have to consider filing for insolvency. Ahead of Monday's extraordinary shareholder meeting in Duesseldorf, Chief Executive Klaus-Dieter Maubach said the disarray caused by the loss of supplies from Russia could lead to shareholders walking away with nothing if they did not accept the proposal to take Uniper into German public ownership. Gazprom was once its biggest supplier, but a big drop in deliveries after the Russia's invasion of Ukraine forced Uniper to buy gas elsewhere at much higher prices to meet existing contracts.

  • Best investments to make during a recession

    Investing during a recession can be tricky, but knowing what to invest in can help you weather the storm.

  • New York subway shooting suspect faces 11 life sentences

    The man suspected of shooting 10 passengers on a New York City subway train in April could receive a life […] The post New York subway shooting suspect faces 11 life sentences appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Biden administration to buy 3 million barrels of oil to replenish reserves

    The Department of Energy will purchase 3 million barrels of oil to replace withdrawals from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) amid high energy prices, it announced Friday. The Biden administration presented the purchase, which follows a bidding process that began in October, as an opportunity to buy the oil at a fixed price and repurchase…

  • Pentagon has received ‘several hundreds’ of new UFO reports

    One reason for the hundreds of new reports may be the outreach the department has done to destigmatize the reporting of potential encounters.

  • FTX’s Bankman-Fried could face long road to fraud trial

    FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was swiftly indicted after the collapse of his crypto empire, but a trial in New York is likely more than a year away as prosecutors build out their case and both sides spar over evidence. The bare-bones indictment against Bankman-Fried - which could be amended with more details and co-defendants as the case progresses - suggests prosecutors have a long road ahead piecing together what they have described as one of the biggest financial frauds in American history. Pretrial litigation can also be a lengthy process as both sides argue over the admissibility of evidence, what can and cannot be argued at trial, and whether the case should be dismissed.

  • Bills clinch 4th straight playoff berth; beat Dolphins 32-29

    Once the snow began falling at the start of the fourth quarter, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills found themselves in their element against the warm-weather Miami Dolphins. The AFC-leading Bills (11-3) overcame an eight-point deficit with Allen overseeing scoring drives on the final two possessions, capped by Tyler Bass hitting a 25-yard field goal as time expired to propel Buffalo to a 32-29 victory Saturday night. The decisive field goal sparked a raucous celebration before a snowball-throwing crowd, with Bass, receiver Stefon Diggs and left tackle Dion Dawkins diving head-first and sliding on their chests on the snow-slicked field.

  • Majority of Japanese oppose raising taxes to fund military expansion -Kyodo

    The majority of Japanese people do not support raising taxes to fund military expansion, Kyodo reported on Sunday, citing a survey the news agency conducted after the government announced Japan's biggest military build-up since World War Two. Japan on Friday announced a $320 billion military spending plan to buy missiles capable of striking China and to ready the country for any sustained conflict, as missile tests by nearby North Korea, China's claim over Taiwan and the invasion of Ukraine by Japan's western neighbour Russia stoke fear of war. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida this month said his government would not hike taxes for the next fiscal year beginning April 1 but would raise them in stages toward fiscal 2027 to secure funding to boost the defence budget.

  • 15 Most Advanced Countries in Military Technology

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 15 most advanced countries in military technology. For more countries, head on over to 5 Most Advanced Countries in Military Technology. Military technology, or the use of technology for the brutal art of warfare, is one of the oldest domains in human history. From the […]

  • 15 Countries that Produce the Most Plastic Waste

    In this article we present the list of 15 Countries that Produce the Most Plastic Waste. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Countries that Produce the Most Plastic Waste. India, China, and Philippines are among the countries that produce the most mismanaged plastic waste, which is a significant problem in Asia in particular, which […]

  • Two international airlines expanding service at SFO next year

    Bay Area residents will have more flight options when traveling to two popular international destinations next year.

  • Is Devon Energy Stock a Buy?

    This oil and natural gas extractor has a huge yield, but income investors should tread with caution because it isn't sustainable.

  • Russian actress and poet Vera Polozkova brands Putin the ‘main maniac of 21st century’

    Speaking from exile, Ms Polozkova said Russia ‘now exists as a totalitarian sect’

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M)

    Does the December share price for Macy's, Inc. ( NYSE:M ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the...

  • Russia launching drone attacks from inside the country as 'Crimea becomes more vulnerable'

    Russia will stop using Crimea as a base from which to launch drone attacks on Ukraine amid fears it is vulnerable to attack. Russia has used Iranian drones to carry out long range strikes against Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. The weapons were previously launched from Crimea, which it occupies, but as Ukraine attempts to advance on the peninsula, Russia has moved its operations to the southern Russian city of Krasnodar, said the Ministry of Defence. “In recent days, there has been an uptick