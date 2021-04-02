12 most anticipated new cars and trucks of 2020: These upcoming vehicles are ones to watch

Nathan Bomey, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Next year is shaping up to be electric for the auto industry.

That is, several electric vehicles are among the most anticipated new models of 2020.

General Motors, Ford, Tesla, Porsche and Volkswagen are among the automakers poised to roll out new electric vehicles as competition heats up in a segment that still represents fewer than 1 in 50 new-car sales.

“On paper this could be big,” said Jeremy Acevedo, manager of industry analysis for car-research site Edmunds. “But now the proof’s in the pudding with EVs. We’ve seen a lot come out with lackluster sales.”

To be sure, perhaps the most anticipated vehicle of the year is the furthest thing from electric. Here are some of the most anticipated redesigned and new models set to arrive in 2020:

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

For the eighth generation of the Corvette, General Motors made a big change. The automaker’s engineers moved the Vette’s engine from the front of the vehicle to the midsection.

That change was aimed at placing the vehicle in the pantheon of high-performance exotic European sports cars that zip around corners and accelerate like rockets.

While some Corvette purists might grumble about it, most critics and fans seem to be pumped up. The mid-engine Vette isn’t even out yet, and it was already named MotorTrend Car of the Year.

“It’s America’s sports car,” said Karl Brauer, executive publisher of Cox Automotive, whose brands include Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader. “It’s really setting a new bar in terms of price and performance.”

Rivian R1T

Haven’t heard of Rivian yet? You probably will soon.

The Michigan-based electric vehicle start-up has attracted investments from Amazon and Ford after developing an impressive electric vehicle architecture that can reused for different models.

The R1T is expected to be the first major electric pickup sold in the U.S. when it begins production in late 2020. If it’s on time, Rivian will have at least a year head start on Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s electric Cybertruck.

“They probably will hit this deadline, and we probably will see a Rivian truck this year,” Acevedo said.

Tesla Model Y

Rivian might beat Tesla to the market for an electric pickup, but SUVs remain the best-selling segment in America. And the Model Y is Tesla’s first SUV aimed at a mass market.

While the Model X has been out for a few years, it’s an ultra-luxury vehicle that can easily top $100,000. The Model Y starts at $48,000 for a version that will go 300 miles on a single charge.

The five-seat crossover can be outfitted with a third row, as well, though it’s likely to be a tight fit.

Musk has predicted the Model Y will be Tesla’s best-seller, topping the current titleholder, the Model 3 compact car.

Acevedo predicted the Model Y would sell well but could cut into the Model 3’s sales.

A Ford Bronco on display at the Bronco Super Celebration event held at Tally Ho Inn in Townsend, Tenn.
A Ford Bronco on display at the Bronco Super Celebration event held at Tally Ho Inn in Townsend, Tenn.

Ford Bronco

We haven’t even seen this one yet, but no matter. The Ford Bronco is being revived, and the SUV’s dedicated fan base is stoked.

Discontinued in the 1990s after the infamous O.J. Simpson case gave the vehicle a dose of unwanted publicity, memories of that incident are fading.

Ford recently teased that it will reveal the vehicle in the spring.

“This one is going to be unabashedly a lifestyle vehicle,” Acevedo said. “It’s really going to draw on its heritage as being a true sport utility vehicle – a little different from being a people mover” for families.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

In the buzziest reveal of the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show in November, Ford debuted its long-anticipated “Mustang-inspired” electric crossover. Turns out it’s not just “inspired” by Mustang – it is a Mustang.

At least, it has the name attached to it. The Ford Mustang Mach-E crossover is a sibling of the pony car from a styling perspective. But that’s about where the similarities stop.

Case in point: You won’t get the Mustang’s trademark growl with the Mach-E. It’s a battery-powered car, so this pony will stay silent.

But with “attractive styling and aggressive performance capabilities all at a relatively reasonable price,” it could be a big success, Brauer said.

Volkswagen ID. Crozz

After its devastating diesel emissions scandal, Volkswagen vowed to pivot to electric vehicles. The automaker has revealed a series of electric models at recent auto shows, but still hasn’t started selling one after the demise of the eGolf.

That should end in 2020 with the arrival of the Volkswagen ID. Crozz crossover, according to Edmunds.

Volkswagen North America CEO Scott Keogh told USA TODAY that the company’s EV would be priced in the range of $30,000 to $40,000. That price range could be low enough to rattle Tesla and other competitors.

Land Rover Defender

This vehicle, an SUV made for off-roading, disappeared from the U.S. market in 1997. But it’s making a grand return after debuting at the L.A. Auto Show in November.

The vehicle’s fan base has been clamoring for its revival for years. And now’s the right time because of the nation’s SUV boom.

With an expected starting price of $49,990, the boxy SUV will compete with the likes of Jeep Wrangler and even the Ford Bronco.

Lincoln Corsair

Ford is making a nostalgia play by reviving the old Corsair brand with this compact SUV.

The Corsair replaces the MKC as Lincoln ditches the alphabet soup naming convention common among luxury cars in favor of recognizable brand names that resonate in the social media age.

Porsche Taycan

Derived from the Mission E concept car, the Porsche Taycan is aimed squarely at luring uber-luxury EV buyers back to the brand.

The electric sports car comes in multiple varieties. The Taycan Turbo S has a range of 256 miles and a starting price of $185,000. The Taycan Turbo has a range of 280 miles and a starting price of $150,900. And the Taycan 4S has a range of 253 miles and a starting price of $103,800.

Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe

Sharing a platform with the automaker’s full-size pickups, these SUVs have a loyal following.

At a time when competitors are trying to catch up with new three-row SUV offerings like the Volkswagen Atlas, Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride, GM will try to stay a step ahead with an overhaul of its family haulers.

Ram Dakota

Ever since the Dodge Dakota was discontinued following the 2011 model year, Fiat Chrysler has been missing from the mid-size everyday pickup segment.

That was fine for a few years when Americans seemingly lost interest. But GM’s success with the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon, Toyota’s stalwart Tacoma and Ford’s revival of the Ranger showed that there’s plenty of room for midsize pickups.

Yes, Fiat Chrysler recently debuted the Jeep Gladiator mid-size pickup. But that’s geared particularly for off-roaders at a premium price. Expect the Dakota, which we haven’t yet seen, to arrive as the company’s affordable mid-size option.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey on Twitter @NathanBomey.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2020 new cars and trucks: 12 most anticipated vehicles of the new year

Recommended Stories

  • The Most Exciting New Skin-Care Products Launching in April

    Time to say hello to soft, supple skin with the new moisturizers, serums, and more hitting shelves this month. Sol de Janeiro's Bom Dia Bright Cream is loaded with brightening vitamin C and alpha hydroxy acids derived from mango and banana, which work together to give you silky, smooth skin from head to toe.

  • 2 killed after suspect hits innocent driver in police chase

    A Pct. 5 deputy was driving on the West Beltway when the suspect sped past without headlights on. That's when the pursuit began.

  • Francisco Lindor on what HUGE contract extension means to his family | Mets Press Conference

    Francisco Lindor talks about signing his 10 year, $341 million contract extension between himself and the Mets, what the contract means to him and his family and what it will be like playing in New York.

  • Apple Is Building a Massive Battery Storage Project Using Tesla Megapack Batteries

    It's part of the tech giant's plan to become completely carbon neutral for all of its products and its supply chain by 2030.

  • Stocks To Hold for the Next 10 Years

    One of the main reasons that it’s hard to be a successful investor is that there are so many temptations along the way that can distract you from your long-term investment plan. Lately, the...

  • If you have dry skin, this new nighttime moisturizer is for you

    One reviewer called it “fluffy and bouncy," and our beauty writer has to agree. The post If you have dry skin, this new nighttime moisturizer is for you appeared first on In The Know.

  • Jeffrey Dean Morgan Saved by Hilarie Burton in 'Walking Dead' Season 10 Finale Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

    The extended season wraps up Sunday, April 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC. With Maggie back at Alexandria, Carol takes Negan on a journey to minimize the increasing tension. There, Negan reflects on his late wife Lucille and the events that led him to this point.

  • Tesla may be losing its electric-vehicle crown as Ford's Mustang Mach-E sales heat up

    Ford's new Mustang Mach-E accounted for nearly all of Tesla's market-share losses in February, and on Thursday Ford released new sales figures.

  • The 5 most anticipated new TV shows premiering in April, including a new 'Law and Order'

    NBC's new "Law and Order" series, "Organized Crime," premieres on Thursday and is the most anticipated new show of April.

  • Can Vaccinated People Spread the Virus? We Don't Know, Scientists Say.

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday walked back controversial comments made by its director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, suggesting that people who are vaccinated against the coronavirus never become infected or transmit the virus to others. The assertion called into question the precautions that the agency had urged vaccinated people to take just last month, like wearing masks and gathering only under limited circumstances with unvaccinated people. “Dr. Walensky spoke broadly during this interview,” an agency spokesperson told The Times. “It’s possible that some people who are fully vaccinated could get COVID-19. The evidence isn’t clear whether they can spread the virus to others. We are continuing to evaluate the evidence.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The agency was responding in part to criticism from scientists who noted that current research was far from sufficient to claim that vaccinated people cannot spread the virus. The data suggest that “it’s much harder for vaccinated people to get infected, but don’t think for one second that they cannot get infected,” said Paul Duprex, director of the Center for Vaccine Research at the University of Pittsburgh. In a television interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, Walensky referred to data published by the CDC showing that one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 80% effective at preventing infection, and two doses were 90% effective. That certainly suggested that transmission from vaccinated people might be unlikely, but Walensky’s comments hinted that protection was complete. “Our data from the CDC today suggests that vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don’t get sick,” she said. “And that it’s not just in the clinical trials, it’s also in real-world data.” Walensky went on to emphasize the importance of continuing to wear masks and maintain precautions, even for vaccinated people. Still, the brief comment was widely interpreted as saying that the vaccines offered complete protection against infection or transmission. In a pandemic that regularly spawns scientific misunderstanding, experts said they were sympathetic to Walensky and her obvious desire for Americans to continue to take precautions. It was only Monday that she said rising caseloads had left her with a sense of “impending doom.” “If Dr. Walensky had said most vaccinated people do not carry virus, we would not be having this discussion,” said John Moore, a virus expert at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York. “What we know is the vaccines are very substantially effective against infection — there’s more and more data on that — but nothing is 100%,” he added. “It is an important public health message that needs to be gotten right.” Misinterpretation could disrupt the agency’s urgent pleas for immunization, some experts said. As of Wednesday, 30% of Americans had received at least one dose of a vaccine and 17% were fully immunized. “There cannot be any daylight between what the research shows — really impressive but incomplete protection — and how it is described,” said Dr. Peter Bach, director of the Center for Health Policy and Outcomes at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. “This opens the door to the skeptics who think the government is sugarcoating the science,” Bach said, “and completely undermines any remaining argument why people should keep wearing masks after being vaccinated.” All of the coronavirus vaccines are spectacularly successful at preventing serious disease and death from COVID-19, but how well they prevent infection has been less clear. Clinical trials of the vaccines were designed only to assess whether the vaccines prevent serious illness and death. The research from the CDC on Monday brought the welcome conclusion that the vaccines are also extremely effective at preventing infection. The study enrolled 3,950 health care workers, emergency responders and others at high risk of infection. The participants swabbed their noses each week and sent the samples in for testing, which allowed federal researchers to track all infections, symptomatic or not. Two weeks after vaccination, the vast majority of vaccinated people remained virus-free, the study found. Follow-up data from clinical trials support that finding. In results released by Pfizer and BioNTech on Wednesday, for example, 77 people who received the vaccine had a coronavirus infection, compared with 850 people who got a placebo. “Clearly, some vaccinated people do get infected,” Duprex said. “We’re stopping symptoms, we’re keeping people out of hospitals. But we’re not making them completely resistant to an infection.” The number of vaccinated people who become infected is likely to be higher among those receiving vaccines made by Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, which have a lower efficacy, experts said. (Still, those vaccines are worth taking, because they uniformly prevent serious illness and death.) Infection rates may also be higher among people exposed to a virus variant that can sidestep the immune system. Cases across the country are once again on the upswing, threatening a new surge. Walensky’s comment came just a day after she made an emotional appeal to the American public to continue taking precautions. “I am asking you to just hold on a little longer, to get vaccinated when you can, so that all of those people that we all love will still be here when this pandemic ends,” she said. Given the rising numbers, it’s especially important that immunized people continue to protect those who have not yet been immunized against the virus, experts said. “Vaccinated people should not be throwing away their masks at this point,” Moore said. “This pandemic is not over.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Tarrant County voters wonder why lawmakers want to make election participation harder

    Supporters say Senate Bill 6 and House Bill 7 are meant to bolster election integrity, but opponents argue the bills would instead suppress voters.

  • Two charged after teen fatally shot at Hillsborough tobacco and vape store

    The 19-year-old died after he was taken to the hospital.

  • Outta here? Bellinger has homer negated, Rox win 8-5 win

    Cody Bellinger homered over the fence for an RBI single and an out. On an afternoon Bellinger had a homer negated due to a baserunning mistake, the Colorado Rockies played plenty of small ball to beat the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers 8-5 on Thursday in their season opener. The Rockies scored runs courtesy of a squeeze play, two wild pitches, a groundout, an error and three RBI singles.

  • Florida Panthers claw past Detroit Red Wings in overtime despite missing injured stars

    Seemingly injured, Jonathan Huberdeau hopped on one leg, and Florida Panthers fans’ hearts did a similar leap.

  • Swiss hostage in Mali: Remains of missionary identified

    Béatrice Stöckli had been working in Timbuktu when she was kidnapped by jihadists in 2016.

  • Jersey Street starts to fill with Red Sox fans

    Red Sox fans are ready for the team's home opener at Fenway Park.

  • Uber ordered to pay $1.1m to blind woman refused rides

    Lisa Irving says she faced harassment and rejection after being refused rides on 14 occasions.

  • Questions arise into Emergent's production of COVID-19 vaccine

    There are new questions about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the Baltimore plant that has been producing it. When 11 News spent several hours at Emergent BioSolution's Bayview facility on Wednesday, the company confirmed on the record for the first time that the manufacturing facility was still waiting for emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration. In conversations, company executives said it was all just a matter of red tape and approval was imminent. What Emergent didn't discuss was an apparent 15 million dose mistake. A New York Times report published Wednesday night detailed a massive mistake at Emergent's Bayview manufacturing plant that ruined 15 million doses of the vaccine that had to be trashed.

  • Biden's infrastructure plan should supercharge growth over the long term, Dallas Fed president says

    Where Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus provided a short-term boost, infrastructure spending serves as a permanent investment in the economy, he said.

  • Poor, homeless vaccinated by the Vatican

    The Vatican's unmistakable Swiss Guards ushered in buses of people on Wednesday (March 31) but it wasn't for Holy Week services.Instead the Vatican began vaccinating some 100 poor and homeless people who had been identified living in Rome.Cardinal Konrad Krajewski has been put in charge of charitable work by Pope Francis and he welcomed those chosen to receive their first doses as they arrived inside Paul VI Audience Hall.The Vatican state has already vaccinated a number of clergy members as well as workers, and is now offering support to the capital's most vulnerable. It hopes to offer the vaccination to over 1,000 people in the coming weeks. Italy is in the midst of another national lockdown, which is due to end after Easter.Vatican City, at 108 acres the world’s smallest state, began its inoculation programme last month and 84 year-old Pope Francis was among the first to get the jab. The pontiff has called for richer countries to help those more vulnerable receive their vaccination.