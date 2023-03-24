12 most dangerous dinosaurs of all time, ranked by a paleontologist

Children playing in a dinosaur exhibit in in Woodland Hills, California. A paleontologist has weighed in on which dinosaurs would be most dangerous to humans. Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Dinosaurs have fascinated humans for centuries, even though they never overlapped with humankind.

Still, we know enough about their characteristics to imagine living together.

A paleontologist helped Insider rank which dinosaurs would have been the most dangerous to us.

Humans and dinosaurs never lived at the same time. But what if they did? Which would be the dinosaurs you should be most afraid of?

Paleontologists have been studying dinosaur remains for decades, uncovering the incredible ways they developed to protect themselves and attack others.

Based on these characteristics, paleontologist Cassius Morrison helped Insider rank which would be the biggest threat to humanity.

Here are the most dangerous dinosaurs and what could have made them a threat, according to Morrison.

11: Iguanodon

An artist's impression of an Iguanodon. ROGER HARRIS/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

This dinosaur was a herbivore, but it had fierce tools to defend itself.

"It has like a really big thumb spike like a knife, used to defend against carnivores," said Morrison.

Morrison is pursuing a PhD in vertebrate paleontology from University College London and the Natural History Museum London.

At about nine feet tall and 30 feet long, unlike some bigger dinosaurs, it would have cared if it felt threatened by a human. But it generally is thought to have been quite gentle, landing it further down in the list.

"Because it's a herbivore, it would only do it in self-defense. So that's why it's at 11," said Morrison.

Iguanodon was the first dinosaur to be discovered and has been studied since then. "It's quite a famous and important dinosaur," said Morrison.

10: Ankylosaurus

An artist's impression of an Ankylosaurus with a fully developed tail club. Sydney Mohr

Also a herbivore, Ankylosaurus could be quite fierce.

"These are the ones with heavy armor, like a heavy tank," said Morrison, ranking it 10th.

The stout dinosaur, standing at about 5.5 feet at the shoulder, was so heavily armored that "even its eyelids had armor on it," said Morrison.

But the fearsome part of the dinosaur would be its massive hammer-like tail.

"If the tail was to whack you, you'd be gone," he said.

"But again, it's unlikely to attack a human if you are just being careful and walking around."

9: Sauropods

A model of a Brachiosaurus found along the "Changi Jurassic Mile" in Singapore. ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images

These long-necked animals — a type of dinosaur rather than one species — come at number nine. Here, it's not a scary claw or a weapon that makes them fearful — it's their sheer size.

"These are massive like Brachiosaurus, Diplodocus, Argentinasaurus," said Morrison.

"They are the biggest animals ever to walk the earth."

These animals could kill you just by stepping on you. Or even by stepping near you. A study found that turtles, dinosaurs, and crocodiles drowned in the footprint left behind by a sauropod walking through marshy ground, Morrison said.

"The sauropods walked a swampy marshy environment, really churned up the soil, and they made that sort of quicksand with their footprints," said Morrison.

But it's not only their legs you should be careful of. In his book, Emory paleontologist Anthony J. Martin, with the help of physicist Jed Brody, calculated that the speed and weight of Diplodocus vomit falling from the height of its head would be enough to kill a dinosaur.

By extension this would also kill a human, said Morrison.

8: Triceratops

A visitor looks at a Triceratops skeleton at the Christie's auction house in Paris. Reuters/Philippe Wojazer

Triceratops is the last herbivore on Morrison's list. These horned animals may have been particularly spooked by humans sniffing around their young.

It's important to remember the difference in scale when it comes to dinosaurs. Just like a butterfly wouldn't fill us with dread, a small human would probably go practically unnoticed to some of the bigger dinosaurs.

But a human standing up would line up nicely with the eye of a Triceratops standing around 10 feet tall.

"Because a human would probably be in their field of vision, not like a little mouse or rat, they're probably more likely to charge if they thought you were a threat," said Morrison.

It'd be difficult to outrun them as they probably could hit 20 to 25 mph, per Morrison.

"I think if you were to get too close, they could probably charge you down or use their horns to impale you like a rhino or a buffalo," he said.

7: Gigantosaurus

An artist's impression of a Gigantosaurus. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Gigantosaurus, "the big bad" in the "Jurassic World: Dominion" movie as Morrison called it, is the biggest land-dwelling carnivore of all time with a length of around 45 feet and a height of around 12 feet.

"But they often hunted the bigger sauropods. So the reason why it's quite low down is it might just see a human as not being worth the effort," said Morrison.

6: Spinosaurus

An artist's impression of what a Spinosaurus might look like. Science Photo Library

Number six is the most controversial of Morrison's choices, he said.

Spinosaurus was a huge dinosaur, about 50 feet long, that lived in and around water.

Morrison ranked it sixth because "people might be like running away from like one of the land-based carnivores and think, 'oh, let's get in the water'."

"But if you were in and around water, it might see you as a nice little snack."

The reason that this choice is controversial is that academics can't agree on whether Spinosaurus hunted by the riverside, like a heron, or hunted underwater, like an otter.

"It's a highly debated topic within academia, and lots of people have lots of opinions there," he said.

Regardless, Spinosaurus wouldn't have been the only water-based threat. You may have been an attractive prey for a fish, which could grow to be much bigger than humans.

"So the water's definitely not like a good place to go in prehistory," said Morrison.

5: Tyrannosaurus rex

A child looks up at models of lt an adult T. rex and a juvenile T. rex in a museum. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Many people's favorite dinosaur, the T. rex only comes at number 5 for a very simple reason: again, this is about scale.

"I think, again, you may just be too small of a snack to make you worth the effort," said Morrison.

But he did have a caveat: "For the juvenile T. rex, you'd probably be at the top of the list. You'd be a good slice."

4: Gigantoraptor

An artist's impression of a Gigantoraptor. iStock / Getty Images Plus

This odd-looking dinosaur would be more of a threat to people than it may seem.

The Gigantoraptor "is a relatively lightweight dinosaur, but it would have speed" and be the right size — eight feet tall — to care about humans, said Morrison.

Its sharp beak could "bite you in half," he said.

"It literally would look like a massive turkey with a really long neck. So people might not think it's that dangerous," he said. They would be wrong.

3: Megaraptor

An artist's impression of a Megaraptor. Keenan Taylor, Pedro Salas, Kuzim (Adam Midzuk)

Despite the name, the Megaraptor is more closely related to a T. rex than other raptors.

But it would have been much faster and more dexterous than its lumbering relative.

"The thing about them, they have the speed, but also their hands. So they would be able to grab you with their claw and snatch you," said Morrison.

"They would be like a dangerous cheetah," he said.

2: Carnotaurus

A model of a Carnotaurus on display in the Landesmuseum in Saxony, Germany in 2020. The kid doesn't know it's second on the killer list. ulian Stratenschulte/picture alliance via Getty Images

At number 2 is the Carnotaurus. If you're not familiar, "it's the one that the T. rex kills to save Chris Pratt in 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,'" said Morrison.

Carnotaurus was a therapod like a T. rex and looked quite a lot like a T. rex but with extra horns.

However, it was quite a bit smaller than T. rex and was much faster.

"It'll be able to run you down," said Morrison.

1: Raptors

An animatronic Utahraptor dinosaur at Del Mar Fairgrounds, California, on January 21, 2022. Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

The most fearful and dangerous dinosaurs on Morrison's list are anything in the main raptor group, like Utahraptor or Deinonychus, said Morrison.

According to his description, they would probably be humankind's worst nightmare.

Adult raptors could "take a human very easily. Also, they'll be very fast," said Morrison.

Their characteristic foot claw also gives them a predatory advantage. But their most terrifying characteristic is that "they probably wouldn't give up the pursuit very easily," said Morrison.

"If you were to run into the forest or a heavily overgrown area, T. rex or something larger may stop pursuing you because of the risk of it falling over or injuring itself. But the raptor would have the speed and agility to keep going."

Hiding places would be few. "It's been argued that some of them could climb trees," said Morrison.

Bonus special mention: large herbivores in a herd

A herd of herbivorous dinosaurs. Stocktrek Images/Getty Images

If you wanted to get away from predators, you may be better off running into a herd of herbivores.

But there's a caveat. By far, the most dangerous dinosaurs, per Morrison, would be massive herbivores in a stampede.

"They would just bulldoze you, the ground would probably shake, you would lose your footing, they would chase you down until they think the threat's gone. So there's no escaping," said Morrison.

