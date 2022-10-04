12 of the most daring outfits celebrities wore to Paris Fashion Week this year

Doja Cat attends the Mônot Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week. Jacopo Raule / Contributor / Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week was held between September 26 and October 4.

Celebrities including Halsey, Doja Cat, and Kylie Jenner attended in daring looks.

Bold ruffles were popular among the stars, as were sheer fabric and lace.

Stas Karanikolaou attended Coperni's Paris Fashion Week show in a see-through dress and cowboy boots.

Stas Karanikolaou at Coperni's Spring/Summer 2023 show on September 30, 2022. Pierre Suu / Contributor / Getty Images

Coperni designed her gauzy, white outfit, which had long sleeves and a halter-style top that wrapped around its neckline. There was also a keyhole cutout at the top, and a thigh-high slit in its skirt.

The model wore the dress with no bra underneath, but she added a simple pair of white underwear.

Kylie Jenner, on the other hand, ditched pants and wore inflatable shoes to watch Loewe's runway.

Kylie Jenner at Loewe's Spring/Summer 2023 show on September 30, 2022. MEGA/Getty Images

She wore a gray trench coat from Loewe that retails for $4,600, and the brand's $355 white anagram tank top. Instead of pants, she donned white briefs and sheer black tights.

Jenner's black sunglasses and heels appeared to be the most neutral pieces of her outfit, but they were actually inflatable. Her sunglasses cost $360 on Loewe's website.

Halsey then made an appearance at Vivienne Westwood's show while wearing head-to-toe red.

Halsey at Vivienne Westwood's Spring/Summer 2023 show on October 1, 2022. Pascal Le Segretain / Staff / Getty Images

The musician's red dress was created by Westwood, with ruffled fabric draped from Halsey's waist to their shoulder.

For accessories, they wore pointed red boots, matching gloves, red lipstick, and a vibrant purse.

That same day, Doja Cat turned heads when she arrived at Mônot's fashion show.

Doja Cat at Mônot's Spring/Summer 2023 show on October 1, 2022. Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Mônot designed the musician's dress. It was black with a strappy top that wrapped around her torso, creating bold cutouts across her body.

Her makeup was also bold. Doja Cat wore blue-and-white face paint, big eyelashes, red lipstick, and black paint on her arms to create the illusion of gloves.

Normani was also there in a striking gown with daring cutouts.

Normani at Mônot's Spring/Summer 2023 show on October 1, 2022. Pierre Suu/Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Her red Mônot gown looked simple from the front, with a sleeveless top and flowing, floor-length skirt.

But when she turned to her side, you could see the gown's deep cutouts that extended from her chest to her hips. Its skirt was also loosely held together with an oversized bow.

Story continues

Meanwhile, Charli XCX attended Business of Fashion's 500 gala in a futuristic minidress.

Charli XCX at the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week on October 1, 2022. Pascal Le Segretain / Staff / Getty Images

Jean Paul Gaultier designed her woven dress, which had sharp shoulder pads, a high neckline, spiral cones across the chest, and a skirt that flared at her hips.

She wore it with sheer black tights and patent-leather heels.

Precious Lee opted for a sheer catsuit that was even more daring.

Precious Lee at the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week on October 1, 2022. Marc Piasecki / Contributor / Getty Images

Designed by Mugler, her catsuit created the illusion of a leotard with off-the-shoulder sleeves. There were also black stripes that swirled down her legs, matching the design of its sleeves.

Jourdan Dunn was also there. She wore a striking gown with a metallic, cherry-shaped top.

Jourdan Dunn at the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week on October 1, 2022. Christian Vierig / Contributor / Getty Images

The silver top of her Patrycja Pagas gown was connected to a cream-colored skirt that had ruching across its bodice.

The model also wore short, silver heels and matching jewelry.

Jared Leto took a different approach for the event, wearing a purple leather suit and dark sunglasses.

Jared Leto at the BOF 500 GALA during Paris Fashion Week. Christian Vierig / Contributor / Getty Images

Gucci designed his ensemble, which included a vibrant jacket with a short cape on top.

His pants matched the outwear, while his black gloves and pink boots created contrast. The same goes for his hair, which was its normal brown shade aside from pink streaks on the ends.

Zendaya looked incredible at Valentino's runway show.

Zendaya at Valentino's Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show on October 2, 2022. Dominique Charriau / Contributor / Getty Images

Wearing a full look from the designer, Zendaya's daring outfit included a see-through bodysuit and a sparkling blazer — both of which were decorated with Valentino's monogram.

Though she didn't wear a bra underneath, the actor added high-waist shorts and a simple pair of heels.

Christine Quinn was also there in a daring pink outfit.

Christine Quinn at Valentino's Spring/Summer 2023 show on October 2, 2022. Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

Her two-piece outfit was bold up top — with a sequin-covered bra that didn't fully cover her chest — and chic on the bottom.

Her high-waisted skirt perfectly matched her elbow-length gloves, Valentino purse, and platform heels.

Jaden Smith stood out in plaid at Thom Browne's show.

Jaden Smith at Thom Browne's Spring/Summer 2023 show on October 3, 2022. Marc Piasecki / Contributor / Getty Images

His outfit, created by Thom Browne, had a gray-and-white tweed jacket and matching skirt, the latter of which he wore on top of gray trousers.

The musician also added white sneakers and a gray tie.

Read the original article on Insider