The 11 most popular Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals you can still get on sale

Melissa Lee, Reviewed
You can still snag major deals, even after Cyber Weekend 2020.
Although Black Friday and Cyber Monday have officially come to an end, the deals aren’t quite over yet. In fact, some of our readers' most-loved products from the big shopping weekend are still up for grabs at a steal.

From the oh-so-coveted Apple AirPods Pro to a winter-ready 4-quart cocotte from Staub, we’ve got the skinny on which deals were most shopped—and why. Ahead, keep scrolling to discover the 11 most popular products Reviewed readers bought this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The 11 most popular Cyber Monday deals you can still get

Unsurprisingly, Apple products were hugely popular this holiday shopping season.
1. Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon for $199 (Save $50): Dubbed as our our favorite true wireless earbuds of 2020, the Apple AirPods Pro are an awesome purchase for anyone still rocking their wired buds—especially since they’re on sale. Now $199 at Staples, they're down $50 from their usual $249. In testing, we were thrilled with the many improvements they had over their predecessor, the Apple AirPods 2 (on sale for $139.98). We loved the included silicone tips, for one thing, which were designed to provide a more comfortable experience for the listener. We were also stoked with the active noise cancelation, easy setup and synching, making these a top choice in our book—and our readers.'

We loved the larger version of this Dutch oven in testing.
2. Staub Enameled Cast-Iron 4-Quart Cocotte at Macy’s for $99.99 (Save $320): Here at Reviewed, we’re obsessed with Staub cocottes. In testing, the slightly larger 5.5-quart version (on sale for $259.95 at Amazon) was our No.1 pick for the best Dutch ovens, thanks to its solid construction and perfectly round design. It aced every test we threw at it, including braising meat and veggies to simmering stews, while its hefty cast-iron construction was great for even cooking and heat distribution. Right now, you can snag the 4-quart option that our readers went banana for at just $99.99, giving you an impressive $320 in savings.

Can Sony&#39;s new WH-CH710N stand up to the WH-1000XM3?
3. Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones at Best Buy for $88 (Save $111.99): Whether you’re perusing your holiday list for festive gifts or as an excuse to treat yourself, Bluetooth headphones are always a safe bet. These über-popular Sony WH-CH710N headphones, usually $199.99, are a great budget purchase—especially since they’re on sale for $88 at Best Buy for a discount of more than $100. They’ve got a solid 4.2-star rating from more than 200 Best Buy shoppers and feature top-quality Bluetooth capabilities, USB type-C charging and a 30-hour battery life. Even better, we found them to be impressively lightweight in testing, while the sound quality was pretty great. Additionally, the included features (wireless/Bluetooth capabilities and active noise-canceling audio) were a huge plus for us, too.

iRobot Roomba i3+Robot Vacuum Cleaner Review
4. iRobot Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum at Amazon for $399 (Save $200.99): 2020 hasn’t exactly been a breeze. Now that many of us are working from home throughout the day, it can get a little hectic to schedule a time for cleaning. Thankfully, robot vacuums take the thinking out of floor care, and the iRobot Roomba i3+ is an iconic and powerful option that you can nab at a discount, along with hundred of Reviewed fans. Right now, the i3+ is marked down to $399 at Amazon, which is a little more than $200 from its typical $599.99. Upon taking this model out for a whirl, we were impressed by its mighty suction power, which averaged around 11 grams of dirt per run, placing it in top 10% of all robot vacs we’ve ever tested. What’s more, it’s self-emptying, too, so you’ll never have to see, touch or smell the grime and dust found on your floors.

These celebrity courses are totally worth the money.
5. 2 Annual Masterclass Subscriptions for $180 (Save $180): The web-famous Masterclass site is currently offering a buy two, share one free offer on its popular memberships. Right now, when you purchase two annual memberships, you'll nab 'em for $180, saving you a total of $180 (or 50%). We, of course, tested this service out, and found it to be largely inspiring and fun, mainly because you get to learn all about interesting topics from your favorite experts.

This best-selling set is a Reviewed reader favorite.
6. Ulta 60-Piece Pink Beauty-Box at Ulta for $19.99 (Save $10): Popular beauty retailers like Ulta continue to run must-shop offers, such as this top-rated 60-piece pink beauty-box, which has a value of $193 and normally goes for $29.99. Now on sale for $19.99, it's an awesome gift for the makeup guru in your life, since it includes tons of fun eye shadow hues, lip glosses, eyeliners and so much more.

Grab Samsung TVs with gorgeous displays, like the 70-inch Class 6 Series, at a discount this week.
7. Samsung 70-Inch Class 6 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV at Best Buy for $529.99 (Save $220): Black Friday may have changed over the years, but televisions are still a hot product that everyone wants to shop. Case in point: the Samsung 70-Inch Class 6 Series LED 4K UHD TV at Best Buy, once $749.99, now $529.99 with the solid $220 markdown. It has a 4.7-star rating from more than 600 shoppers and has tons of amazing features, like a crystal-clear display and a host of apps and enhancements.

Zwilling knives are some of Reviewed&#39;s favorite, and this 8-piece steak knife set is a fan-favorite at Nordstrom Rack and Macy&#39;s.
8. Zwilling J.A. Henckels Stainless Steel 8-Piece Porterhouse Steak Knife Set at Nordstrom Rack for $49.99 (Save $30): Reviewed readers couldn't get enough of these professional-grade steak knives at Nordstrom Rack for more than half-off right now. Normally, this set retails for $79.99, but you can grab ‘em for $49.99, which is 37% off in total. We're big fans of Zwilling knives here at reviewed, lauding the brand's Pro 8-Inch Chef's Knife (currently sold out), the J.A. Henckels Twin Four Star II 7-inch Fillet Knife ($79.95) and more. This cutlery is dishwasher-safe and stainless steel, and the 4.5-inch blades boast incredible precision and durability. They’ve even got a near-perfect rating from shoppers, with 96% of Macy's buyers recommending the purchase.

This Dyson vac is a great choice&#x002014;plus, it&#39;s hugely discounted, even after Cyber Weekend.
9. Dyson V7 Absolute at Dyson for $249.99 (Save $100): Although the Dyson V8 Absolute, which we ranked as one of our favorite cordless vacuum cleaners and was a top seller this Cyber Weekend, is no longer on sale, the Dyson V7 Absolute is a close version that is currently discounted. Once $349.99, you can snag this highly-rated cleaner at Dyson for $249.99, giving you $100 in savings. It comes with a flurry of attachments, including a soft roller cleaner head, a mini motor head and a crevice tool, while more than 350 buyers gave it a 4.7-star rating for its powerful suction.

Cozy vibes all winter long.
10. Gravity Blanket at Gravity from $132.30 with coupon code HOLIDAY2020 (Save $56.70 to $74.70): You can gear up to snuggle close with Gravity's web-famous weighted blanket thanks to its extended Cyber Weekend sale. Usually priced from $189, you can snag the Gravity Blanket from $132.20 using promo code HOLIDAY2020, available in 15-, 20-, 25- and 35-pound increments (note that some colors are already sold out, though). The 15-pound version even received the title of our all-time favorite weighted blanket thanks to its durable and easy-to-clean material.

The Nectar Mattress
11. $299 to $399 in Free Nectar Bedding Accessories with Mattress Purchase: If you're in need of some new bedding, check out this awesome deal over at Nectar: With any mattress purchase, you'll get up to $399 worth of free goods, including a mattress protector, sheets and pillows.

