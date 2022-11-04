In this article, we will discuss the 12 most popular ketchup brands in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the ketchup industry and explore the most popular ketchup brands in the world, you can also take a look at 5 Most Popular Ketchup Brands In The World.

Ketchup is a condiment that is typically made from tomatoes, vinegar, sugar, and spices. It is used as a condiment on various foods, such as hamburgers, french fries, and hot dogs. Ketchup is also used as an ingredient in many recipes, such as sauces, marinades, and dressings. Ketchup is one of the most popular condiments in the world, and there are many different brands of ketchup, and each one has its own unique flavor. In this article, we will look at some of the most popular ketchup brands which include Heinz, Hunt's, and Del Monte among others.

The Tomato Ketchup Industry: An Analysis

Ketchup is made from tomatoes, vinegar, spices, and other flavorings, and is used as a condiment on a variety of foods, including hamburgers, french fries, and hot dogs. The ketchup industry is highly competitive, with a number of large companies, such as General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS), Unilever plc (NYSE:UL), and The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) battling for market share. In recent years, the ketchup industry has seen a number of new entrants, as well, such as organic and gourmet ketchup brands.

According to an industry analysis report by Grand View Research, the global tomato ketchup attained a value of $20.90 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow to $25.4 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2022 through 2028. One of the primary trends driving the growth of the ketchup industry is the rise in popularity of fast food and convenience foods. As more and more consumers turn to these types of foods, they are also seeking out condiments and sauces that will make their meals more flavorful and enjoyable. Ketchup is a perfect example of a condiment that can add flavor and interest to a wide variety of foods, making it a perfect addition to the growing fast food and convenience food market.

Region-wise, North America dominated the market share of the global ketchup industry in 2021 and accounted for over 35% of its revenue. This is primarily due to favorable demand trends for fast food products in the region and ketchup being the go-to condiment for adding flavor to fast food products. Europe was the runner-up region and held the second-largest market share in 2021, owing to the production of tomato ketchup in different flavors that are culture-specific and favorable demand trends for fast food consumption. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecasted period and register a CAGR print of 3.2%. Populous countries like China and India are expected to account for this growth as these economies expand and consumers grow their disposable income.

Our Methodology

To determine the most popular ketchup brands in the world, we reviewed the global ketchup industry and identified key players in the space. We then studied these companies and looked at their product portfolios. We narrowed down our selection to companies that had successful ketchup brands that were popular among consumers. We went through consumer reviews posted on different websites and gave weight to the average ratings of each ketchup.

Most Popular Ketchup Brands In The World

12. Trader Joe's (Trader Joe’s Organic Ketchup)

Market Cap as of November 3: N/A

Trader Joe's operates a chain of grocery stores across the U.S. and has over 500 locations. If you're looking for organic ketchup that tastes great, then look no further than Trader Joe's organic ketchup. This ketchup is made with organic tomatoes and is free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives. It's also non-GMO and gluten-free. The taste is slightly sweet and tangy, and it's perfect for dipping, spreading, or cooking.

Market Cap as of November 3: $17.14 Billion

Based in Chicago, Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) is one of the largest packaged food companies in North America. One of its most popular brands is Hunt's, which is also among the most popular ketchup brands in the world. Hunt's ketchup has been around since 1888 and is known for its distinct taste and extra thickness. While the ketchup has an overall balanced flavor, it is tangier than its peers. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) bought Hunt's in 1990. As of November 3, Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) is worth $17 billion on the open market.

Like Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG), General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS), Unilever plc (NYSE:UL), and The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) are also among the largest companies operating in the consumer packaged foods space and are poised to capture further market share.

10. Whole Foods Market (365)

Market Cap as of November 3: N/A

Whole Foods Market is a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). In August 2017, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) acquired Whole Foods Market for $13.7 billion. One of the top brands of Whole Foods Market is 365, which is known for its tomato ketchup. This ketchup is a classic, all-natural ketchup made with only the finest ingredients. 365 tomato ketchup is thick, rich, and perfect for spreading on your favorite foods. It is one of the most popular ketchup brands in the world. Ever since its acquisition, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been committed to advancing the technology at Whole Foods Market's retail stores and as of October 2022, the company's checkout-free shopping technology is present in more than 65 Whole Foods Market stores across California.

9. Del Monte Foods, Inc. (Del Monte)

Market Cap as of November 3: N/A

Del Monte Foods, Inc. is a food production and distribution company and one of the most prominent players in the ketchup industry. The company has a long history that dates back to 1886 and its ketchup has been the go-to sauce for people around the world to pair with their hamburgers, hot dogs, and french fries among other fast food products. Del Monte Foods, Inc. is one of the most popular ketchup brands in the world and its products are found in 6 out of 10 American households, according to the company's website.

8. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) (Sprout's Organic Ketchup)

Market Cap as of November 3: $3.12 Billion

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) is a specialty grocery store chain that offers fresh, natural, and organic foods at affordable prices. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) operates more than 370 stores across 23 states in the United States. As of November 3, the company is worth $3.12 billion on the open market.

Sprout's organic ketchup is a delicious and healthy alternative to traditional ketchup. It is made with all organic ingredients, including tomatoes, vinegar, sugar, and spices. It is also free of artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives. This ketchup is a great way to add flavor to your favorite foods without compromising your health. Sprout's organic ketchup is among the most popular ketchup brands in the world.

7. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) (Market Pantry)

Market Cap as of November 3: $73.55 Billion

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) is an American big-box retailer and owner of Market Pantry, a leading food and beverage brand known for its budget-friendliness. If you're looking for delicious ketchup that won't break the bank, look no further than Market Pantry ketchup. This ketchup is made with real tomatoes and has a perfect balance of sweetness and acidity. Plus, it comes in a handy squeeze bottle that makes it easy to use. Market Pantry is among the most popular ketchup brands in the world. As of November 3, Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has a market cap of $73.5 billion.

6. Aldi (Burman's)

Market Cap as of November 3: N/A

Aldi is a German discount supermarket chain that operates over 10,000 stores in more than 20 countries. Aldi's operations are based on a "no-frills" approach, with a focus on offering low prices on a small selection of high-quality private-label products. The company does not accept manufacturer coupons but offers its own discounts and savings programs. Aldi's famous ketchup brand, Burman's, is among the most popular ketchup brands in the world. It has a rich flavor and texture and is the ideal candidate for spreading out on your hot dogs and burgers or dipping your french fries in.

Some of the most iconic ketchup manufacturers include General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS), Unilever plc (NYSE:UL), and The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

