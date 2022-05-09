12 of the most popular things to buy at Huckberry right now

Shop our favorite finds from Huckberry.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Huckberry has built itself up as a one stop shop for men looking to upgrade their clothes and gear with quality-made, hardwearing goods since it was founded in 2011. The lifestyle brand set out to tell a story and inspire rather than scale as fast as possible and amassed a following of like-minded customers that cared about both design and durability.

So, what are we wearing? Subscribe to Reviewed’s weekly Style Check newsletter to get the answers from stylish people.

From small independent brands that are just making waves to tried-and-true outfitters like Patagonia and Red Wing Heritage, Huckberry strives to create a selection of product that is carefully considered for "the guy who lived in the city but lived for the outdoors."

We've combed through Huckberry's bestsellers and top-rated finds to compile the 12 best things you can shop from the popular men's retailer.

1. The James Brand Elko Pocket Knife

The Elko is The James Brand’s most handy and compact tool.

I've had this James Brand Elko knife on my key ring for the past two years and have used it way more than I expected to. The James Brand set out to create minimalist tools for everyday carry and their mission was personified with this model. It's a single blade that opens to a compact 4.3-inch length and has a slip joint lock. The reverse side has a pry bar that can double as a key ring, bottle opener, or flathead screwdriver, though admittedly I've mostly used it as a bottle opener. It's a little over 2.5-inches when closed so it doesn't take up much space on my keys and has come in handy numerous times. The brand was started by a former head of product design for Nike and it definitely shows here.

Get The Forty Five Pocket Tee from Huckberry for $35

2. The Slub Pocket Tee from Forty Five

The slub textured cotton makes for a more interesting tee.

T-shirts can be a dime a dozen, but Forty Five hones in on the details to elevate this tee beyond the ill-fitting variety of others. Its slub pocket tee executes the fit perfectly with a simple design: tailored sleeve length and opening, a body length that's just right, and a close-fitting collar. The sturdy slub cotton is softened by its garment dyeing process, which gives the tee heft while still keeping its softness. I've worn mine a decent amount and it's held its shape after multiple washes and seems to only get better with time. They're currently sold out of half the colors but still have good seasonal options available, some of which are even made here in the U.S. If you're looking to stock up on a reliable go-to for summer, this is a good bet.

Story continues

Get The Forty Five Pocket Tee from Huckberry for $35

3. The Raen Remmy Sunglasses

The Remmys are both classic and contemporary.

Raen Optics reimagines classic design cues to create frames that seem like they could be in both old and new Hollywood. The Remmy is one of their most popular frames with retro details like a rounded shape and keyhole nose bridge; like all Raen frames, they are constructed of handcrafted acetate and fitted with Carl Zeiss lenses. Some plastic frames tend to stretch and loosen over time, but I haven't found that to be the case here. I've had three pairs of Raens thus far and all have maintained their shape without stretching. After a couple of years rocking them as sunglasses I liked the Remmy shape so much, I popped in my prescription and use them now as regular optical frames.

Get The Raen Remmy Sunglasses For $170

4. Taylor Stitch Apres Pant

These are the perfect pair of WFH pants but also good for errands.

I've been living in these sweatpants since I got them. They are a Huckberry exclusive from Taylor Stitch and are a better-looking version of whatever your favorite lounge pant may be. They are constructed from a double waffle cloth but are super soft and broken-in thanks to the wash. They have two front slash pockets and two back pockets that button, which I really like because I use my back pockets the most and lounge pants sometimes omit them all together. The waistband is elastic with a drawstring to ensure a good fit and the hems have rib knit cuffs so there isn't any bunching around your ankles. These pants are great to just lounge around but the texture dresses them up a bit more to where I don't mind running quick errands in them. I got the indigo pair and the color coupled with the texture gives them a sashiko-like quality.

Get The Taylor Stitch Apres Pant for $118

5. Flint and Tinder 365 Short 7-inch

You can’t go wrong with a pair of stretchy shorts.

These shorts give you the best of both worlds in that they look like tailored chinos but stretch like a performance short thanks to the 98% cotton, 2% spandex composition. Customers can choose between a 7- and 9-inch inseam and the garment dye process gives these the same broken-in feel as your favorite bottoms. Some customers recommend going up a size if your legs are a bit on the larger side, but I opted for my usual size, and they worked out well. The 7-inch inseam hits above my knee, and the stretch is felt throughout the entire short -- not just the waist -- making them super comfortable for wearing casually as well as bike riding and walks.

Get The 365 Short 7-inch for $64

6. Flint and Tinder 365 Pant Straight

If you like the 365 shorts but want year-round comfort, this is the pair of pants for you.

Just like the 365 shorts, the 365 pants have the same 2% spandex in their composition, giving you maximum mobility in a straight leg fit. They are cut like jeans but feel like a pair of chinos, making them an easy option to dress up or down. They are also garment dyed and weigh only 8 ounces, so they're perfect for year-round wear. Some customers recommended sizing up if you have larger legs but had no other issues when it came to fit and almost all of them say this is their new everyday pair of pants. It's also noted that these pants hold up after a couple of washes and will keep their shape.

Get The 365 Pant Straight For $98

7. The Proof 72-Hour Merino Tee

Merino tees are a warm-weather must.

A lot of people may think merino wool is strictly a cold-weather fabric, but its natural properties make it ideal for the warmer months. Proof engineered its fabric to harness the benefits of merino wool -- wicks moisture, resists odor, and regulates body temperature -- to create its all-time bestselling tee for everyday wear. The 72-Hour Merino tee leans on the slimmer side but the fabric is super soft and has a good bit of stretch making it a good base layer. The merino fabric has some nylon included to help keep it shape and allow you to throw it in the washing machine. Both the product description and customers suggest going up a size if you prefer a looser fit and I agree; merino blends can sometimes cling to the body and although this tee has a good fit, I still find that I wish I had sized up. The large fits fine and makes for a good exercise top but would prefer a looser fit to wear casually.

Get The Proof 72-Hour Merino Tee for $78

8. The Blundstone 500 Huckberry boots

Typically, if something is advertised as "the only XYZ you'll need" I shy away because I like clothes and variety, but these boots really are the only ones I'd need. I've been wearing the 500s for four years now and they are a year-round go to; I've hiked in them, rode bikes, worn them out to bars, and wear them with shorts in the summer months. Blundstones are well known at this point but if you have yet to try them, now is the time. They run true to size, come in a variety of colors, and require zero break in.

Get The Blundstone 500 BRN for $200

9. The 10-Year Hoodie

A hoodie you’ll have at least another decade.

Flint and Tinder wanted to elevate the hoodie to an investment piece instead of an afterthought by putting every detail under a microscope down to the zipper and drawcords with every component sourced here in the U.S. Huckberry insists the 10-Year Hoodie will last you over a decade because of its considered construction -- a hefty 23-oz. fleece cotton, a flattering, structured fit and reinforced seams for durability -- so much so they back it with a 10-year guarantee; if a seam rips or the zipper breaks, send it back and they will repair it for free. Customers were impressed with the fit and quality and an overwhelming majority of the reviewers love their purchase and say it is well worth the price.

Get The 10-Year Hoodie for $118

10. The Heavyweight Rugby Polo

This classic sportswear staple works well for spring.

Rugbys are having a moment right now, but have always been a staple for adventurers because of their durability and versatility. Even if you aren't scaling 90-degree rock faces or taking a cross country van tour, rugbys will still look good on you and make a good, light layering piece for spring. They are also a good dressier alternative if hoodies and sweats aren't your thing. Flint and Tinder made theirs from a heavyweight 100% cotton jersey fabric with rib knit cuffs and a three-button placket.

Get The Heavyweight Rugby Polo For $35

11. The Patagonia Baggies

Patagonia Baggies should be synonymous with summer.

Once it hits May in Houston, I pretty much just live in a pair of Patagonia Baggies. They are lightweight, water-repellent and super comfortable. You can use them as a pair of swim trunks, but they are good for any outdoor activity and sometimes I use them for working out. They have a generous wide leg cut, 5-inch inseam, and mesh liner that breathes well. Baggies are a core product of Patagonia so it makes sense that Huckberry would stock an item that has plenty of outdoors testing behind it.

Get The Patagonia Baggies For $65

12. The Heritage Boxer Briefs

Underwear that commands attention.

Quality underwear doesn't receive nearly enough praise, but Huckberry customers have taken note of these briefs from Flint and Tinder and made them a bestseller. As with the brand's hoodie, these briefs are 100% U.S.A. made using a soft, organic cotton and have a durable elastic waistband. Reviewers say they hold up in the wash over time and one reviewer even mentions these briefs last him anywhere from five to six years. Usually the waistband will get too stretched or holes will form after a year or so, but these will stand the test of time.

Get The Heritage Boxer Briefs for $28

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The best things to buy at Huckberry