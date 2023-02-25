In this article, we will take a look at the 12 most promising growth stocks according to analysts. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Promising Growth Stocks According to Analysts.

Which stocks perform better? Growth or value? This age-old growth versus value debate has been around ever since people started investing in the stock markets. However, there are some interesting data points available which can give some clues to beginner investors about the past trends seen in the market.

According to a report by Value Line Funds, from 2002 through 2006, the S&P 500 Value Index outperformed the S&P 500 Growth Index. In 2007, the market saw a broader rotation and growth stocks took over the dominant position. In the 13-year period starting from 2007 through 2019-end, growth stocks outperformed value stocks in 10 years.

Within the growth investing world, there are several styles and categories. For example, the Value Line report said that aggressive growth investing tends to focus on companies that are growing extremely fast. These stocks have high-risk, high-reward dynamics with a lot of volatility. On the other hand, the “steady growth” side of the space promises lower volatility but at the same time misses on huge upside potentials.

The 2022 stock market crash hammered growth stocks as investors fled these risky equities towards more safer value plays. But was this growth stock rout based on rising interest rates justified? A report by GMO titled “ Growth Investing Ain’t About The Rates” presents an interesting argument on this. The report said that instead of valuing companies based on constant growth rates, a more realistic approach is to use fair value multiples on a relative basis for valuations.

“Of course cash flows in the distant future are worth a lot less if you discount them at a higher rate. $100 in 30 years is worth $30.83 discounted at 4% and $5.73 discounted at 10%, a full 80% less at the higher rate. But there is no company we know for which we would project growth rates 30 years in the future with a straight face. We are skeptical that anyone owns a crystal ball that clear; assumptions of perpetual growth rates are doomed to disappoint.”

Story continues

Talking about the fall of growth stocks after the Fed’s interest rate hikes, the report says:

“Equity investors took rising rates seriously! Or perhaps it was more important that many growth stocks were no bargain in late 2021; they had run up immensely as rates had trended down over the previous decade.”

Most Promising Growth Stocks According to Analysts

Photo by Ruben Sukatendel on Unsplash

Our Methodology

For this article, we used the Finviz stock screener to identify stocks from the broader technology sector that meet the following conditions:

Have sales growth of 25% quarter over quarter.

Have positive sales growth over the past 5 years.

Have consensus Buy or better recommendations from analysts on average

Have average analyst price targets which are over 50% from the current stock prices

After applying the above checks, we got a long list of stocks. We then sorted the list on descending order of market cap and picked the top 12 names.

Most Promising Growth Stocks According to Analysts

12. OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: N/A

Average Price Target by Analysts: $12.00

OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS) is an AI services provider. Because it has the “AI” tag on its business, OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS) is getting a lot of attention as AI mania prevailed since the start of the year amid the launch of ChatGPT and AI wars between Microsoft and Google. OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS) has gained about 24% year to date through February 16. During the third quarter OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS)’s revenue increased by about 32% on a YoY basis to reach $27.01 million.

11. Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 1

Average Price Target by Analysts: $3.50

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) is a Massachusetts-based connectivity solutions company. During the third quarter Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)’s revenue jumped about 125% on a YoY basis. Earlier this month Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) announced that it expects its Q4 revenue to come in at around $2.1 million, versus the consensus estimate of $1.56 million. For fiscal 2022, adjusted EBITDA loss was estimated to come in at about $39.5 million to $40.5 million. Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) had $29.8 million of cash at the end of 2022.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) recently announced that its subsidiary Airobotics received an order for continued services from one of the world's largest and innovative semiconductor chip manufacturers.

Ric Dillon’s Diamond Hill Capital upped its stake in the company by 88% in the third quarter, ending the period with a $192,000 stake in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS).

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 1

Average Price Target by Analysts: $12.00

Tennessee-based broadband company SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) is one of the most promising growth stocks according to analysts. SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) has doubled in value over the past 12 months. However, its average analyst price target of $12 still presents a huge upside from current levels. In October, SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) announced that it surpassed 200,000 subscribers in its mobile broadband subscriber business SurgePhone Wireless.

During the third quarter, SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG)’s revenue increased by 149% on a YoY basis to reach $36.2 million.

As of the end of the third quarter of 2022, 2 hedge funds had stakes in SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG).

9. Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 3

Average Price Target by Analysts: $27.00

Clean mobility solutions company Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) is one of the most promising growth stocks according to analysts. During the third quarter, Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)’s revenue jumped about 28% on a YoY basis to reach $6.61 million, beating estimates by $2.13 million.

Earlier this month, Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) said that it received several orders for its EV ARC off-grid EV charging systems from correctional facilities on the east and west coasts of the U.S. In January, Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) secured an $847,000 order for its energy storage solutions to power recreational watercraft from an American company.

As of the end of the third quarter of 2022, 3 hedge funds had stakes in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM), according to Insider Monkey’s proprietary database of hedge funds’ holdings.

8. KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:KULR)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 4

Average Price Target by Analysts: $3.75

California-based KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:KULR) makes thermal management technologies for batteries. Earlier this month the company posted its preliminary Q4 results. Its revenue in the last quarter of 2022 was estimated to come in at $1.8 million, up 137% YoY. The consensus estimate for this figure was $1.48 million. Gross margin in the quarter is estimated to be about 80%, up from 70% posted in the comparable quarter the previous quarter.

In December, KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:KULR) announced that it partnered with Theory Racing, a leading World Cup Enduro racing team.

7. Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 5

Average Price Target by Analysts: $3.50

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) is a software company that makes systems for traffic and infrastructure monitoring. Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)’s third quarter results posted in November showed that its revenue jumped about 183.5% on a YoY basis in the third quarter to reach $7.4 million, beating estimates by $0.65 million. Adjusted EPS in the period totaled -$0.17, beating estimates by $0.10. Adjusted gross margin in the quarter was 44.5%, down from 46.4% in the comparable quarter of the previous year.

In December, Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) announced that it executed a term sheet providing for the issuance of up to $15 million in notes to strengthen its cash position and boost its growth plans.

As of the end of the September quarter of 2022, 7 hedge funds had stakes in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR).

6. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 6

Average Price Target by Analysts: $7.65

Radio frequency (RF) filter products maker Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) ranks 6th in our list of the most promising growth stocks according to analysts. Earlier this month Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) posted its fiscal second quarter results. Revenue in the period jumped about 60% on a YoY basis to reach $5.86 million. However, the figure missed the consensus forecast by $0.07 million. Adjusted EPS in the period came in at -$0.19, beating estimates by $0.07.

As of the end of the third quarter of 2022, 6 hedge funds had stakes in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS). One of the most notable stakeholders of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) during this period was Richard Mashaal’s Rima Senvest Management.

Click to continue reading and see 5 Most Promising Growth Stocks According to Analysts.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 12 Most Promising Growth Stocks According to Analysts is originally published on Insider Monkey.