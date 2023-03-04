In this article, we will take a look at the 12 most undervalued hotel stocks to buy according to hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Undervalued Hotel Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds.

Last year was full of surprises for investors. Rising inflation, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the Federal Reserve rate-hike spree didn’t give investors any sigh of relief. But despite the widespread complaining about high inflation, one of the sectors that continued to show resilience was travel and tourism. Several reports show that consumers are continuing to spend on travel and entertainment despite inflation worries.

Luxury and wealth research firm Altiant in a report mentions a detailed survey which shows that wealthy Americans prefer to spend more on experiences instead of things.

Altiant conducted a survey of 1,200 of affluent travels across Asia, Europe and the Americas during the second half of 2022. The survey’s results show that about 60% of the individuals in question planned to spend more on travel in 2023.

“People are Prioritizing Travel Over Just About Everything”

The increase in travel demand is not just driven by the rich. Expedia’s management, after revealing weak Q4 results, said that the company is continuing to see that “people are prioritizing travel over just about everything.” Expedia’s CFO said in the company’s Q4 earnings call that so far the demand is “quite robust” and the company is “pleased” to see the upbeat start to 2023.

In this backdrop, it would be interesting to see which hotel stocks are undervalued and how the smart money is piling into them for future returns. Some of the notable hotel stocks popular among hedge funds include Marriott International, Inc. (NYSE:MAR), Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) and Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H).

Our Methodology

For this article we scanned Insider Monkey database of 943 hedge funds and their holdings and picked top 12 hotel stocks which have PE (trailing or forward) ratios of under 30, much lower than the hotel/entertainment industry average PE ratio of 67. The list is ranked in ascending order of the number of hedge fund investors.

12. InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 1

Arizona-based REIT InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) invests in and manages hotels. InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) is a penny stock in our list, trading at around $1.6 as of the market close of February 24. Still, InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) pays dividends. In January, InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) declared a semi-annual dividend of $0.01 per share, in-line with the previous dividend. Forward dividend yield at the time came in at 1.14%.

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, the only hedge fund in Insider Monkey database that had stakes in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) was Jim Simons’ Renaissance Technologies. The hedge fund reported owning 117,000 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) at the end of December. The total worth of these shares was $195,000.

11. Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 2

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) is a Virginia-based REIT that acquires, renovates, and manages upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) ranks 11th in our list of the most undervalued hotel stocks to buy according to hedge funds. Unlike Marriott International, Inc. (NYSE:MAR), Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) and Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H), which are highly popular among hedge funds, SOHO has just two hedge fund stakeholders.

In January, Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) posted Q4 preliminary same-store portfolio metrics. The results were upbeat due to improved return-to-office rate and expanded group business travel. However, the results were negatively affected by Hurricane Nicole and weakening demand in South Florida during November. According to the results, RevPAR in the period came in at $101.52, which shows a 19.8% YoY growth.

As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, 2 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey reported having stakes in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO). The total worth of these hedge funds’ stakes was 296,000.

10. Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 15

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) operates and manages vacation and hotel properties. In November, Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) posted its third quarter results.

GAAP EPS in the period came in at -$0.35, missing estimates by $0.18. Revenue in the quarter jumped a whopping 85% on a YoY basis to reach $124.53 million.

As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, 15 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey reported having stakes in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND). The total worth of these stakes was $42.2 million. Like Marriott International, Inc. (NYSE:MAR), Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) and Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H), SOND is a hotel stock with decent upside potential.

9. Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 18

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) is a Pennsylvania-based REIT that invests in hotels. Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) ranks 9th in our list of the most undervalued hotel stocks to buy according to hedge funds.

For the fourth quarter, Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)’s FFO came in at $0.34, missing estimates by $0.02. Revenue in the quarter jumped about 3.2% on a YoY basis to reach $96.47 million, meeting estimates.

For the first quarter of 2023, Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) expects its FFO to come between $0.04 - $0.08, versus the consensus of $0.10. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to total between $14.30 million to $17.30 million.

Insider Monkey’s proprietary database of 943 hedge funds’ holdings shows that 18 hedge funds had stakes in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) as of the end of the last quarter of 2022. The net worth of these stakes was $41 million. The biggest stakeholder of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) during this period was Thomas Soviero’s Soviero Asset Management which owns a $5.6 million stake in the company.

8. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 20

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) is a Maryland-based REIT that owns a portfolio of premium hotels and resorts. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)’s hedge fund sentiment and PE ratio shows that it is one of the most undervalued hotel stocks to buy according to hedge funds. Earlier this month, DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) posted its fourth quarter results. FFO in the quarter came in at $0.23, beating estimates by $0.02. Net income in the quarter totaled $18.4 million. Earnings per diluted share came in at $0.07. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)’s revenue in the quarter jumped about 34.3% on a YoY basis to reach $255.1 million, beating estimates by $3.56 million.

Comparable RevPAR in the quarter came in at $195.99, which shows an 18.4% increase over 2021.

As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, 20 hedge funds reported having stakes in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). The total value of these stakes was about $143 million. Other hotel stocks highly popular among hedge funds include Marriott International, Inc. (NYSE:MAR), Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) and Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H).

7. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 20

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) is a Virginia-based REIT that focuses on hospitality properties and hotels. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) ranks 7th in our list of the most undervalued hotel stocks to buy according to hedge funds. Earlier this month, Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) posted its fourth quarter results. FFO in the period came in at $0.33, meeting estimates. Revenue in the period jumped about 19.4% on a YoY basis to reach $299.12 million, beating estimates by $6.22 million. For fiscal 2023, Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) expects net income of $165 million to $209 million.

As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, 20 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey reported having stakes in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE). The total value of these stakes was over $152 million. The biggest stakeholder of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) during this period among these hedge funds was Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group which owns a $35.6 million stake in the company.

6. Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 20

At the end of 2022, 20 hedge funds reported owning stakes in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). The net value of these stakes was $192.2 million. The biggest hedge fund stakeholder of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) was Greg Poole’s Echo Street Capital Management which has a $96 million stake in the company.

During the fourth quarter, Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) adjusted EPS came in at $1.26, surpassing estimates by $0.20. Revenue in the quarter increased by 27.2% on a YoY basis to total $361.98 million.

