12 of NC’s top public middle schools are in the Triangle, says ranking. Here are the best

Of the top public middle schools ranked as the 20 best in North Carolina by Niche, an organization that collects data on K-12 schools and colleges, 12 are in the Triangle.

Each of those schools received either A+ or A overall scores from the national school ranking website.

Niche’s list of the top public middle schools include charter and magnet schools.

Charter schools are “public schools of choice” that are operated by independent nonprofit boards and authorized by the State Board of Education, according to the NC Department of Public Instruction. Magnet schools are tuition-free schools that allow students to narrow in on a specific learning track, like STEM or performing arts, according to the nonprofit education group National School Choice Week.

For the full list and more details about each school, visit niche.com/k12.

Here are the top Triangle schools on the list.

From left, Raleigh’s Magellan Charter School 8th graders Charlotte Goto, Reese Layh, Hope Freeman and Faye Struble take turns holding and spray painting a colorful giant sea horse of paper wrapped on a bamboo strip frame Friday afternoon, April 29, 2016. The girls were part of the Magellan’s graduating 8th graders putting the finishing touches on their school’s first ever graduation Bamboo Project - this year’s theme of making moving creatures and objects they know well that reflect their moving on to higher grades and new schools next year. Most of the 66 Magellan 8th graders have been together since the 3rd grade, but now many will be going to different area high schools. The project will be completed Saturday, April 30 when assembled and installed over the school’s front main doors

The best public middle school in the Triangle is in Raleigh

Ranked as the third-best public middle school in North Carolina, Quest Academy was scored as the best public middle school in the Raleigh area.

Quest Academy was also ranked the fourth-best public elementary school in North Carolina, deeming it the best public elementary school in the Triangle.

No. 3: Quest Academy in Raleigh is a public charter school.

Overall 2024 Niche grade : A+

Address : 10908 Strickland Rd. in Raleigh

Website: questcharter.org

“It has 143 students in grades K-8 with a student-teacher ratio of 14 to 1. According to state test scores, 92% of students are at least proficient in math and 95% in reading,” Niche says.

The school is also ranked #2 for best public middle school teachers in NC and #3 for best public elementary school teachers in NC.

These top-25 public middle schools in NC are in the Triangle

No. 4: The Expedition School in Hillsborough is a public charter school.

Overall 2024 Niche grade : A+

Address : 437 Dimmocks Mill Rd. Ste 33 in Hillsborough

Website: theexpeditionschool.com

“It has 359 students in grades K-8 with a student-teacher ratio of 12 to 1. According to state test scores, 81% of students are at least proficient in math and 84% in reading,” says Niche.

The school is also ranked #4 for best public middle schools in NC and #4 for best charter middle schools in NC.

No. 5: Woods Charter School in Chapel Hill is a public charter school.

Overall 2024 Niche grade : A+

Address : 160 Woodland Grove Ln. in Chapel Hill

Website: woodscharter.org

“ It has 512 students in grades K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 10 to 1. According to state test scores, 73% of students are at least proficient in math and 85% in reading,” says Niche.

The school is also ranked #1 for the best public high school teachers in NC and #2 for the best charter high schools in NC.

No. 6: Sterling Montessori Academy in Morrisville is a public charter school.

Overall 2024 Niche grade : A+

Address : 202 Treybrooke Dr. in Morrisville

Website: sterlingmontessori.org

“It has 618 students in grades PK, K-8 with a student-teacher ratio of 19 to 1. According to state test scores, 69% of students are at least proficient in math and 87% in reading,” says Niche.

The school is also ranked #6 for both the best public middle schools and the best charter middle schools in NC.

No. 9: Endeavor Charter School in Wake Forest is a public charter school.

Overall 2024 Niche grade : A+

Address : 4879 One World Way in Wake Forest

Website: endeavorcharterschool.com

“It has 757 students in grades K-8 with a student-teacher ratio of 15 to 1. According to state test scores, 87% of students are at least proficient in math and 86% in reading,” says Niche.

The school is also ranked #9 for both the best public middle schools and the best charter middle schools in NC.

No. 10: Magellan Charter School in Raleigh is a public charter school.

Overall 2024 Niche grade : A

Address : 9324 Baileywick Rd. in Raleigh

Website: magellancharterschool.org

“It has 405 students in grades 3-8 with a student-teacher ratio of 13 to 1. According to state test scores, 87% of students are at least proficient in math and 88% in reading,” says Niche.

The school is also ranked #10 for both the best public middle schools and the best charter middle schools in NC.

No. 11: Willow Oak Montessori in Pittsboro is a public charter school.

Overall 2024 Niche grade : A

Address : 1476 Andrews Store Rd. in Pittsboro

Website: willowoakmontessori.org

“It has 270 students in grades K-8 with a student-teacher ratio of 11 to 1. According to state test scores, 52% of students are at least proficient in math and 77% in reading,” says Niche.

The school also ranked #11 for both the best public middle schools and the best charter middle schools in NC.

The Robbins sisters, Jessyca, 6, left, Julianna, 6, middle, and Journi, 9, right, pose for pictures for their parents before going into Conn Elementary School in Raleigh, N.C. on the first day of school, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.

No. 15: Pine Springs Preparatory Academy in Holly Springs is a public charter school.

Overall 2024 Niche grade : A

Address : 220 Rosewood Centre Rd. in Holly Springs

Website: pinespringsprep.org

“It has 1,097 students in grades K-8 with a student-teacher ratio of 19 to 1. According to state test scores, 66% of students are at least proficient in math and 72% in reading,” says Niche.

The school also ranked #3 for the best public middle school teachers in NC and #4 for the best public elementary school teachers in NC.

No. 17: Envision Science Academy in Wake Forest is a public charter school.

Overall 2024 Niche grade : A

Address : 590 Traditions Grande Blvd in Wake Forest

Website: esaeagles.com

“It has 736 students in grades K-8 with a student-teacher ratio of 14 to 1. According to state test scores, 60% of students are at least proficient in math and 74% in reading,” Niche says.

The school also ranked #17 for the best charter middle schools and #18 for the best middle school teachers in NC.

#18: Phillips Middle School in Chapel Hill is a traditional public school.

Overall 2024 Niche grade : A

Address : 606 N Estes Dr. in Chapel Hill

Website: chccs.org/PMS

“It has 665 students in grades 6-8 with a student-teacher ratio of 12 to 1. According to state test scores, 57% of students are at least proficient in math and 73% in reading,” Niche says.

The school also ranked #134 for the best public middle school teachers and #175 for the most diverse public middle schools in NC.

No. 19: Alston Ridge Middle School in Cary is a traditional public school.

Overall 2024 Niche grade : A

Address : 7833 Fussell Ave. in Cary

Website: wcpss.net

“It has 1,328 students in grades 6-8 with a student-teacher ratio of 20 to 1. According to state test scores, 68% of students are at least proficient in math and 77% in reading,” says Niche.

The school also ranked #68 for the most diverse public middle schools in NC.

Raleigh’s Magellan Charter School 8th grader Ethan Celata got down and horizontal to spray paint his team’s brightly colored blowfish on April 29, 2016. The State Board of Education voted Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, to renew 29 North Carolina charter schools, including giving a 10-year extension to Magellan.

No. 20: Smith Middle School in Chapel Hill is a traditional public school.

Overall 2024 Niche grade : A

Address : 9201 Seawell School Rd. in Chapel Hill

Website: chccs.org

“It has 716 students in grades 6-8 with a student-teacher ratio of 14 to 1. According to state test scores, 62% of students are at least proficient in math and 73% in reading,” says Niche.

The school also ranked #217 for the most diverse middle schools and #264 for the best public middle school teachers in NC.

Methodology: The public high school rankings are based on an analysis of academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with millions of reviews from parents and students. Factors considered to determine the rankings include academics, teachers, overall district grades, culture & diversity and parent/student surveys, Niche says.

