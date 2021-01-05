12 non-singers who were revealed to have amazing voices on 'The Masked Singer'

Gabbi Shaw
masked singer poodle
The Poodle had a great voice, but it wasn't a musician under the mask. FOX Image Collection/Getty Images

  • "The Masked Singer" wrapped up its fourth season with winner LeAnn Rimes, a Grammy Award-winning singer.

  • But every season, there are at least a couple of non-singers who give professional musicians a run for their money.

  • Former pitcher Barry Zito and reality star Jordyn Woods are just two examples of contestants with incredible voices but no professional singing career ... yet.

As "The Masked Singer" gears up for its fifth season in 2021, we're taking a look back at former contestants who aren't professional musicians but were still able to get on stage and belt out songs with the best of them.

From professional athletes to comedians to reality stars, there have been some seriously talented non-singers on "The Masked Singer." We've picked 12 over the course of four seasons that, with a little bit of practice, could release their own albums in no time.

Here are the best "non-singer singers" in "Masked Singer" history.

Margaret Cho has released comedy albums before, but seeing her take on real singing as the Poodle during season one was a real thrill.

poodle masked singer margaret cho
Margaret Cho as the Poodle. Fox; FOX Image Collection/Getty Images

The comedian sang two songs during her time on "The Masked Singer" before getting unmasked. Cho sang "Heartbreaker" by Pat Benatar and "Time After Time" by Cyndi Lauper.

Watch her sing "Time After Time" here.

Olympic ice skater Johnny Weir slayed for just one episode as the Egg in season two.

johnny weir the egg
Johnny Weir as the Egg. FOX Image Collection/Getty Images; FOX/Getty Images

The Olympic ice skater only lasted for an episode during season two. As the Egg, he sang "Just Dance" by Lady Gaga and "One Way or Another" by Blondie.

Watch him sing "Just Dance" here.

Laila Ali, a former professional boxer, also showed off impressive vocal talent during season two as the Panda.

laila ali masked singer
Laila Ali as the Panda. FOX/Getty Images

Ali, the daughter of boxing icon Muhammad Ali and a talented boxer in her own right, lasted for a single show as the pastel-hued panda. She performed "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)" by Kelly Clarkson and "All I Do Is Win" by DJ Khaled.

Watch her sing "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)" here.

Sherri Shepherd gave solid vocal performances as the Penguin during season two.

sherri shepherd penguin
Sherri Shepherd in the Penguin. FOX/Getty Images

Shepherd is probably best known now for her seven years as a co-host of "The View." She currently hosts "Best Ever Trivia Show" on the Game Show Network. On "The Masked Singer," she sang a total of three songs: "The Middle" by Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey, "Worth It" by Fifth Harmony, and "All About That Bass" by Meghan Trainor.

Watch her sing "The Middle" here.

Not even a four-legged llama costume could stop Drew Carey from slaying the "Masked Singer" stage during season three.

llama masked singer
Drew Carey as the Llama. FOX/Getty Images; Fox

The game show host and comedian performed in one of the more outlandish costumes in the show's history. He sang "She Bangs" by Ricky Martin and "It's Not Unusual" by Tom Jones.

Watch him sing "It's Not Unusual" here.

In addition to his many other talents, Tom Bergeron can add singer to the list after performing as the Taco during season three.

Tom Bergeron masked singer
Tom Bergeron as the Taco. FOX/Getty Images

Bergeron is best known as the former host of "Dancing with the Stars" and "America's Funniest Home Videos." As the Taco, he performed "Fly Me to the Moon" by Frank Sinatra, "Bossa Nova Baby" by Elvis Presley, and "Can't Help Myself" by Four Tops.

Watch him sing "Fly Me to the Moon" here.

Barry Zito, a San Francisco Giant, proved he had vocal chops - he came in fourth place overall during season three as the Rhino.

barry zito masked singer
Barry Zito as the Rhino. FOX/Getty Images

The former pitcher and World Series champion performed "Have a Little Faith in Me" by John Hiatt, "Nice to Meet Ya" by Niall Horan, "Tracks of My Tears" by Smokey Robinson & the Miracles, "What a Man Gotta Do" by the Jonas Brothers, "10,000 Hours" by Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber, "Die a Happy Man" by Thomas Rhett, "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'" by the Righteous Brothers, and "Humble and Kind" by Tim McGraw.

Watch him sing "Have a Little Faith in Me" here.

Jordyn Woods, the Kangaroo from season three, has one of the most beautiful voices from a non-professional singer in "Masked Singer" history.

jordyn woods masked singer
Jordyn Woods as the Kangaroo. FOX/Getty Images

Woods made it to the first round of the finals before getting eliminated. During her tenure on the show, the former reality star sang "Dancing On My Own" by Robyn, "You Know I'm No Good" by Amy Winehouse, "Diamonds" by Rihanna, "Not Ready to Make Nice" by the Dixie Chicks, "No Air" by Jordin Sparks, and "Hot Stuff" by Donna Summer.

Watch her sing "You Know I'm No Good" here.

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez showed off his singing chops during season four, when he performed as the Baby Alien.

mark sanchez masked singer
Mark Sanchez as Baby Alien. Michael Becker/FOX

The former NFL quarterback sang two songs before getting eliminated: "Faith" by George Michael and "It's Time" by Imagine Dragons.

Watch him sing "Faith" here.

Even though we've known Bob Saget for decades, his run on season four of "The Masked Singer" as the Squiggly Monster proved we still have more to learn.

bob saget masked singer
Bob Saget as the Squiggly Monster. Michael Becker/FOX

The "Full House" star was able to sing two songs before getting unmasked. He belted out "Have You Ever Seen the Rain" by Creedence Clearwater Revival and "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" by The Rolling Stones.

Watch him sing "Have You Ever Seen the Rain" here.

NBA star Lonzo Ball proved he has serious rap skills during season four as the Whatchamacallit.

lonzo ball whatchmacallit
Lonzo Ball as the Whatchamacallit. Michael Becker/FOX

The New Orleans Pelicans player made it just over halfway through season four. Ball rapped "I Wish" by Skee-Lo, "Money Maker" by Ludacris and Pharrell, and "Lean Back" by Terror Squad, featuring Fat Joe and Remy Ma.

Watch him rap "Money Maker" here.

Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim made it all the way to the semi-finals of season four as the Jellyfish.

chloe kim masked singer
Chloe Kim as the Jellyfish. Michael Becker/FOX

The gold medalist showed off impressive vocals when she performed "Big Girls Don't Cry" by Fergie, "Crazy" by Patsy Cline, "Don't Start Now" by Dua Lipa, and "Stay" by Rihanna featuring Mikky Ekko.

Watch her sing "Don't Start Now" here.

