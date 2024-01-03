12-year-old accidentally shot, killed in ‘targeted attack’ on VRBO house party, cops say

A 12-year-old boy is dead after being shot during a house party at a rental home on New Year’s Day, Oklahoma police say.

Tulsa police responded to the scene on the city’s east side at 10:32 p.m., Jan. 1, and found the boy dead in the entryway of the home, the department said in a Jan. 2 news release.

Investigators say the house was rented through VRBO by someone out of state in order to throw a party for their juvenile nephew. There were at least five juveniles and “one adult teenager” at the home when shots rang out, police said.

Witnesses told police the boy was on the porch at the time and seemed to be intoxicated.

Multiple shell casings found at the scene and damage to the house led police to believe the shooting happened near the street, according to investigators.

“It sounded like someone lighting up a string of fireworks and I didn’t find out until this morning that it was gunfire, is what I was hearing,” neighbor Terry Myer told KOKI.

Police say the boy’s death marks the first homicide of the year for Tulsa.

Three juveniles went in for police questioning with their parents, officials said. It appears the shooting was a “targeted attack,” but the boy was not the intended victim.

“Two juveniles at the location, aged 16 and 15, admitted to previous conflicts with individuals,” police said. “They further stated that their residence had been targeted in two separate shootings in the past year.”

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677.

