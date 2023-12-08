12-year-old accused of assault
A 12-year-old has been accused of assault after he was allegedly involved in injuring a 3-year-old boy.
The rapper faces his fourth sexual misconduct lawsuit in a matter of weeks. We break down the lawsuit he's facing as he denies the "sickening allegations" against him.
Hayao Miyazaki's long-awaited new movie finally hits theaters this week. How does it rank against the best Studio Ghibli films?
After 25 years, those in the U.S. who crave a 1999 R34 Nissan Skyline will legally be able to import one fairly soon. If they can afford to.
As the holidays approach, if you are in the market for a luxury Swiss watch now might be your best time to buy. Subdial, a watch industry data provider, reported that its Bloomberg Subdial Watch Index fell again for the month of November to a new two-year low.
Nearly 14,000 Amazon shoppers have made these gentle exfoliating wipes part of their beauty routine.
The bark of the 'Mexican skin tree' is known for its regenerative properties.
The November jobs report bolstered hopes for a soft landing as the labor market comes into a better balance with supply and demand.
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 14 of the fantasy football season!
Microsoft says it will hire 77 ZeniMax QA contractors as unionized employees. One of the perks for the workers is a copy of Starfield, a game they worked on and wouldn't otherwise have gotten for free.
'I sweated a ton. This might be the greatest cardio equipment on Amazon,' wrote one fan.
"A toy should be a learning experience," Eddy Goldfarb says. "It's a big part of children’s development."
This year at the Game Awards, the coveted Content Creator of the Year award went to Ironmouse, a fan-favorite VTuber. It marks the first time that an animated character has won the award, showing how expansive the streaming world can be. A movement originating in Japan, “VTuber” means “virtual YouTuber,” though the genre has spread to other streaming sites like Twitch, where Ironmouse has 1.8 million followers and is the most-subscribed female streamer.
Be still my Mary Janes-loving heart.
Treat yourself or a loved one with these splurge-worthy gifts. Shop brands like Aēsop, Sonos, Lilysilk, Caraway, The Harmonist and more.
Travel credit cards earn rewards in the form of points or miles. Here are some tips to help you find the best travel credit card for your next adventure.
Credit card debt is at an all-time high. Here’s how a balance transfer works and how it can help.
You don't have to break the bank to snag some of the best gifts of the year. The best tech under $100 includes a portable charger, an electric kettle, Sony headphones and more.
Larian Studios has finally revealed when Baldur's Gate 3 will hit Xbox Series X/S.
Arkane Lyon, the developer of Deathloop, is making a game based on Marvel’s Blade. This is a single-player adventure that’ll task you with killing vampires.
No Rest for the Wicked is the new project from Moon Studios, the team behind the Ori series — and it looks as beautiful as you'd expect.