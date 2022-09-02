12-year-old arrested, accused of causing ‘emotional stress’ after threatening to shoot up school

A 12-year-old boy was arrested on Friday for stalking, Nassau County Sheriff’s Office says.

According to his arrest report, the middle school student also said he would shoot other individuals at Yulee Middle School. Action News Jax has chosen not to identify the student due to his age.

His arrest report says multiple students told the school resource officer that the 12-year-old made comments about his “willingness to shoot individuals at the school.”

One of the students told the officer that the boy joked about shooting up the school on the bus. The report also says that student was punched in the face four times by the 12-year-old.

Another student said the 12-year-old mentioned shooting individuals at the school, including several teachers.

An employee at Yulee Middle School stated in the report that the student asked them, “Have you ever hunted at a school? You know like Nikolas Cruz?”

The report goes on to say the boy was asked to remove his hood at school and he responded,” Why do I have to take my damn hood off? It’s not like I’m going to shoot up the f****** school.”

Additionally, in the report, a student told the resource officer that the 12-year-old’s grandfather had a gun that he would use when he yelled, “I have a gun” when they were walking home.

The boy’s various comments made others emotionally stressed, worried and concerned for their safety, the report states.

In response, deputies arrived at the student’s home and received consent to search his bedroom. They found no weapons but they did find neo nazi related images, pictures involving guns, and images containing racial slurs on his computer.

The 12-year-old middle school student was then arrested for stalking.

He was previously arrested for battery and for spraypainting a sidewalk with racial slurs.

NCSO says the school board will have a hearing about pending expulsion.

