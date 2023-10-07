12-year-old arrested in connection to San Marcos High School bomb threat

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A 12-year-old was taken into custody Saturday in connection to a bomb threat that prompted a lockdown at San Marcos High School.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, deputies from the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station responded to the school to investigate the threat Friday morning.

The campus was searched using bomb sniffing canines, and authorities say nothing suspicious was located after a thorough search of school grounds.

After a follow-up investigation, San Marcos Sheriff’s Detectives identified a possible juvenile suspect from Los Angeles County.

Just after 7 a.m., SDSO says detectives served a search warrant at a home in Los Angeles County. During the search, authorities were able to confirm the phone used to call in the bomb threat was in the bedroom of a 12-year-old boy at the residence.

According to SDSO, the juvenile was arrested on suspicion of calling in the bomb threat and was later released to the custody of their mother.

No further information was released due to the suspect being a juvenile.

