12-year-old arrested for having a loaded firearm at school, deputies say

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 12-year-old girl for having a firearm at Greenwood Lakes Middle School.

Deputies said they received a call from the school’s dean, who had found a black Glock 48 inside of a student’s backpack.

The student had the gun loaded with a round inside of the chamber, according to SCSO.

She was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on school property and weapon offense of someone under 18.

