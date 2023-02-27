12-year-old asked for a cigarette and man drugged and assaulted her, Florida cops say

A 12-year-old girl was drugged and assaulted in a Florida hotel room after she asked a man for a cigarette, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened Saturday, Feb. 25, at a hotel along US. 98 in Destin, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Destin is about 45 miles east of Pensacola in the Florida Panhandle.

Jack Colton, 58, of Fort Walton Beach was arrested as a suspect in the assault, officials said in a Feb. 26 news release.

“The 12-year-old had reported being drugged and assaulted multiple times ... in the prior 24 hours,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Deputies say the girl reportedly asked Colton for a cigarette and he then gave the girl what she believed to be crystal methamphetamine before the numerous sexual acts.”

The victim was taken to a hospital and her condition was not released.

Investigators did not release details of where the victim encountered the suspect.

“Colton told OCSO Investigators he believed the victim was 23 years old,” the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators say “potential evidence” was found in a motel room and a truck was seized.

The suspect was charged “with sexual assault with a victim between the ages of twelve and eighteen,” officials said. No bond has been set, jail records show.

Pastor accused of engaging in sex act on Starbucks patio in Florida, deputies say

Surprised household finds intruder in home at 6 am — and fights back, Florida cops say

Woman told armed man she preferred a bullet to enduring sex assault, Florida cops say