12-year-old boy, 2 teens charged with murder for fatal beating of elderly man during carjacking in Philadelphia

A 12-year-old boy and two teenagers have been charged with murder in connection to a carjacking incident involving an elderly Asian victim in Philadelphia last December.



The incident, which led to the death of 70-year-old Chung Yan Chin, occurred on the 3,000 block of Teesdale Street in the neighborhood of Mayfair after 7 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2021, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.



The trio of suspects allegedly punched and kicked Chin in the face after knocking him to the ground. They then stole his Toyota Camry and fled the scene.



Police reportedly found Chin bleeding from his head and face. He sustained facial fractures and a brain injury, which caused his death on Dec. 21, 2021.











John Nusslein, 18, was arrested on Jan. 14 for his alleged role in the crime. A 12-year-old boy was apprehended on Feb. 3, as per Fox News.



Nusslein and the 12-year-old both face murder, robbery, conspiracy, weapons violations and evidence tampering charges. They are currently being held without bail, according to the New York Post.



“Justice has to be done. It is just not fair. It is sickening,” Mayfair resident Amy Ford said, according to WPVI. “It is terrible. It is too close to home.”



Philadelphia police have issued an arrest warrant for 16-year-old Qiyam Muhammad, the third suspect. Muhammad remained at large as of Friday.











Last year, more than 800 carjackings were reported in the city, as per the Philadelphia Inquirer. According to the New York Post, around 71 homicides have been recorded in Philadelphia so far this year.



Featured Image via WPVI (left), and Steve Keeley / FOX 29 (right)

