12-year-old boy among 3 people shot in a Wilmington park dedicated to Bob Marley

A 12-year-old boy is among the three people wounded by gunfire Friday in a Wilmington park dedicated to Bob Marley.

The boy and an 18-year-old man were taken to an area hospital in critical condition, Wilmington police said. City officials did not release the medical condition of another 18-year-old man injured in the gunfire, but said he was stable when taken to a hospital.

An 18-yearold man and a 17-year-old boy have been charged in connection with the shooting, according to police.

This is the second shooting this week where children were injured and the second gunfire incident involving three shooting victims.

In all, 57 people have been shot, seven fatally, this year in Wilmington. Those numbers are down when compared with the same time period last year in the city when 73 people had been shot, 14 fatally.

Friday's gunfire was reported about 3:40 p.m. in the area of 24th and Tatnall streets.

Wilmington officers could be seen in the park's playground area collecting evidence Friday afternoon. One of those officers was kneeling near a state historical marker explaining the origin of the park's name.

Wilmington police investigate a shooting in One Love Park at 24th and Tatnall Streets Friday afternoon, June 24, 2022.

"Originally named Tatnall Street Playground in 1907, this park is located across the street from the home at 2311 Tatnall Street that singer-songwriter Bob Marley occupied with his mother in 1966," reads the sign. "To honor Marley's time in Delaware, the park was renamed 'One Love Park' in 2014, taking its name from the singer's hit 1977 song with The Wailers, 'One Love/People Get Ready.' "

