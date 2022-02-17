12-year-old boy among those accused of beating 70-year-old man to death in Philadelphia

A 12-year-old boy and two teenagers are accused of beating a 70-year-old man to death during a carjacking, police in Philadelphia said.

Officers were called to a location on Teesdale Street shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 and found the victim, Chung Yan Chin, unresponsive and bleeding from the face and head.

Authorities said Chin's Toyota Camry had been stolen.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died weeks later on Dec. 21, according to police.

John Nusslein, 18, was arrested on Jan. 14, and the 12-year-old was taken into custody on Feb. 3. They were both charged with murder, robbery, carjacking, and other crimes, police said.

Investigators are still searching for the third suspect, a 16-year-old boy. There is a warrant for his arrest, according to authorities. NBC News is not naming the two boys because they are minors.

The deadly carjacking comes amid a spike in crimes in Philadelphia. Last week, an Uber driver was shot while trying to escape during a carjacking, according to NBC Philadelphia. Earlier this month, a 60-year-old man was fatally shot during another carjacking, the news station reported.