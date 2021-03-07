12-year-old boy arrested for four armed carjackings in just under an hour

James Crump
·2 min read
&lt;p&gt;A Metropolitan Police Department police vehicle&lt;/p&gt; ((WUSA9 - YouTube))

A Metropolitan Police Department police vehicle

((WUSA9 - YouTube))

A 12-year-old boy from Washington, DC, has been arrested after attempting four armed carjackings in the space of just under an hour.

The first incident occurred at around 6:30pm on Thursday, when two people approached a person sitting in their vehicle, took out a handgun and demanded the driver leave the car, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

Although the suspects were armed, the driver “did not comply and fled the scene,” the department said in a statement on Friday.

Just 46 minutes later, the two suspects approached another individual sitting in their vehicle just a few blocks away from the initial carjacking attempt.

Once again, the two suspects brandished a firearm and demanded that the driver leave their car. The driver did not comply with the demand and fled the scene.

The suspects attempted a carjacking for the third time about five minutes later, at 7:20pm, but the driver fled the scene on foot with his vehicle’s keys in his hands.

Just four minutes later, at 7:24pm, the “suspects approached the [last] victim, who was seated in their vehicle, in the 1000 block of Evarts Street, Northeast,” according to the MPD.

“One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim exit her vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle,”the department added.

However, the authorities were notified of the successful carjacking and one of the victims was apprehended alongside the vehicle shortly after.

The MPD confirmed that the suspect arrested was a 12-year-old boy from the Southeast, DC, area, who has subsequently been charged with four counts of armed carjacking.

The second suspect in the carjackings was captured on surveillance footage during the incidents, but has not yet been found by the police.

The MPD has offered a reward of up to $10,000 (£7,225) for any information that leads to the arrest of the second suspect, as the department continues its investigation.

Read More

Carjacking suspect guns down three police officers in Chicago police station shoot out

How Washington police fought back the Capitol mob

Recommended Stories

  • Kyrsten Sinema: Democratic senator’s office suggests criticism over vote against raising minimum wage is sexist

    Aides say ‘commentary about a female senator’s body language’ does not belong ‘in a serious media outlet’ as controversy ensues over lawmaker’s dramatic ‘no’ vote on minimum wage

  • Bernie Sanders Wants To Pass A COVID-19 Relief Bill So Young People Can Date Again

    Twitter users applauded when the senator emphasized the plight of young singles "who want to socialize, want to date."

  • Tapper Confronts Manchin: 'Why Were You Fighting for Less Help' During 'Cruel Economic Time'?

    CNNCNN anchor Jake Tapper relentlessly grilled Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) on Sunday morning over the conservative Democrat’s push to water down the recently passed coronavirus relief bill, wondering aloud why the West Virginia lawmaker fought so hard for “less help” during this “cruel economic time.”Prior to Saturday’s passage of the massive bill, which if signed into law will provide $1400 stimulus checks to tens of millions of Americans, the process was brought to a 12-hour standstill during the Senate’s nearly daylong “vote-a-rama.” This amounted in large part to Democrats working frantically to win support from Manchin. After forcing modifications to the bill that included a reduction in the duration and amount of expanded unemployment benefits, Manchin eventually relented and voted in support of the sweeping relief package.Manchin, who appeared on four separate news shows on Sunday morning, found himself immediately confronted by Tapper over his push to weaken the bill during his interview on CNN’s State of the Union.“So after changes that you pushed for, enhanced federal unemployment benefits now expire about a month earlier and there’s a new income cap for writing them off on your taxes,” Tapper stated. “I have to say, you represent one of the lowest-income states in the nation. Why were you fighting for less help for citizens during this cruel economic time?”Manchin, for his part, claimed that all he did was “make sure we were targeting where the help was needed,” adding that due to the child tax credits contained in the relief package that they are “giving more help to individuals than ever before.” At the same time, he defended the income cap for tax deductions contained in the bill.“We capped it that anybody over $150,000 could not use that offset,” he said. “Anybody below it that is struggling and working, or the middle class, is able to do that. That was a fair compromise. We worked through that and got it done.”But the CNN anchor pointed out even if bipartisanship is “very important” to Manchin, no Republicans ended up supporting the legislation in the end.“Who do you blame for the fact that this bill got no Republican support in Congress?” Tapper pressed.“I never do place blame. What I do place is basically we don’t have the tolerance to sit down and work more,” the senator responded, adding: “This was more of a bipartisan bill than you might think.”Tapper eventually swung the conversation to the failed attempt to include a $15 minimum wage in the bill, noting that Manchin and moderate Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema have been singled out by progressives for holding back and calling for a smaller wage increase.While Manchin said that there isn’t one member of the Senate that doesn’t want to increase the federal minimum wage, he continued to indicate that $15 is too much of a jump despite polls showing broad support for just that.“You figure the numbers, it comes out to $11,” the West Virginia lawmaker said. “That is how I got to 11. We can do that very quickly, too, within a couple of years. Once we get to $11, it should be indexed for inflation so it never becomes a political football again.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • For Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the end of her sentence may not mean freedom

    After five years of imprisonment and house arrest, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe must have felt a surge of elation when Iranian prison officials finally removed her ankle tag on Sunday. But relief will be tempered by the knowledge that the end of her prison sentence does not necessarily mean her freedom. The blunt truth, her family fear, is that she is one of several British-Iranian hostages being held for ransom. And that ransom has still not been paid. Neither government wants to admit to anything so shabby in public. But over the past five years, Iranian officials have explicitly told Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her family in Iran that her detention is linked to a multi-million-pound debt the UK owes Iran for failing to deliver on a 1970s arms deal. Richard Ratcliffe, her husband, says that has been confirmed to him by international sources he would rather not name. And that is why he is guarded about what happens next: He does not believe that after five long years, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps are willing to give up their hostage until they see the colour of the UK’s money. The dispute goes back to the 1970s, when the Shah of Iran ordered over 1,000 Chieftain tanks and armoured vehicles from International Military Services (IMS), a UK Ministry of Defence-owned export company. After the Shah’s government was overthrown in the 1979 revolution, the deal fell apart - but Britain did not return the advance payment it had already received. In 2008, an international arbitration court ruled in the Iranian Ministry of Defence's favour and said the UK should pay the debt. But lawyers for IMS, which now exists only as a vehicle to settle this dispute, have fought an epic legal battle over the size of the payment and whether it should pay interest. The next hearing of the dispute is due in a London court on April 20. It will be relatively simple to keep Mrs Zaghari Ratcliffe in Iran until then - or even beyond - if her captors wish to. Most easily, officials could simply refuse to give back her passport. That would leave her ostensibly free, but unable to leave the country to rejoin her husband and daughter. It is a tactic that other prisoners have faced in the past. More menacing is the threat of a second criminal case. In September, she was told she would face fresh charges of "propaganda against the regime” - allegations that may be linked to remarks Boris Johnson made when he was Foreign Secretary. Her family say there is no new evidence that would justify a fresh prosecution. But she has been summoned to court again next Sunday, raising fears she could be hit with a new conviction. British officials have always down-played any supposed link between the two cases, briefing journalists who raise the issue that it would be irresponsible to draw any such connection. But there has recently been a change of tone in Whitehall. Mr Ratcliffe told The Telegraph last week that Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, did not dispute the existence of a link at a recent meeting about his wife’s case. Don't expect Britain or Iran to ever acknowledge such a deal. But the April court hearing in London could mark the moment when an understanding is reached.

  • Kayleigh McEnany takes a swipe at Jen Psaki during new Fox role

    ‘I always knew where my boss stood ... I could walk in at any time,’ former press secretary says

  • North Carolina sends 6-year-olds to court. Why some say it’s time for change.

    “Should a child that believes in Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny and the tooth fairy be making life-altering decisions?”

  • 6 takeaways from the Senate's approval of Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill

    What it means for Joe Biden politically for millions of Americans awaiting relief.

  • Biden fires Trump official at EEOC who refused to resign

    General counsel wrote a letter to the White House ‘respectfully’ declining to resign before she was eventually removed from her post

  • Serial car burglar broke into over 1,000 vehicles, Pennsylvania officials say

    The suspect, now in custody, is “believed to be behind about a thousand unlawful entries into vehicles throughout Bucks County and parts of New Jersey."

  • Tiger Woods car crash: Golfer found unconscious, documents reveal

    Police have not previously disclosed that Woods lost consciousness in last month's crash in LA.

  • Biden news - live: Cuomo faces fresh allegations as Obama praises president on Covid-19 relief bill

    Follow the latest in US politics

  • ‘I will not step one foot out of line’: 18-year-old charged in Capitol riot begs for release

    He’s the youngest of the hundreds accused of joining in on the Capitol riots

  • Kevin Stefanski: Browns are in “good spot” with Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry cap hits

    Wide receivers Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry are set to have the two biggest cap hits for the Browns during the 2021 season and head coach Kevin Stefanski sees no reason why that should get in the way of keeping both players. The salary cap is shrinking for the coming season and the two wideouts [more]

  • Idahoans burn masks at State Capitol; Police called to quell chaos at Florida vaccine site: Live COVID-19 updates

    Idahoans burned masks at the State Capitol in Boise to protest health recommendations they view as restrictions on freedom. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Shake off your ill will, Britain tells EU over post-Brexit trade

    The European Union should shake off its ill will and build a good relationship with Britain as sovereign equals, Britain's top EU adviser David Frost said on Sunday, promising to stand up for the country's interests. Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Frost again defended Britain's unilateral move to smooth post-Brexit trade between Britain and Northern Ireland, over which the EU has promised to launch legal action for breaching the terms of the Brexit deal. Since Britain left the EU last year, relations between the two have soured, with both sides accusing the other of acting in bad faith in relation to part of their trade agreement that covers goods movements to Northern Ireland.

  • Bloody Sunday memorial to honor late civil rights giants

    The commemoration of a pivotal moment in the fight for voting rights for African Americans will honor four giants of the civil rights movement who lost their lives in 2020, including the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis. The Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee will mark the 56th anniversary of Bloody Sunday — the day on March 7, 1965, that civil rights marchers were brutally beaten by law enforcement officers on Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge. Lewis, the Rev. Joseph Lowery, the Rev. C.T. Vivian, and attorney Bruce Boynton are the late civil rights leaders who will be honored on Sunday.

  • City rolls out mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics

    Boston is rolling out mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics Friday to bring doses to neighborhoods where access is an issue.

  • Queen warns we must keep in touch with family to 'transcend division' in Commonwealth Day message

    The Queen has stressed the importance of keeping in touch with family to “transcend boundaries or division” in her annual Commonwealth Day message. Her Majesty, 94, focused on a message of unity, describing how the global impact of the coronavirus pandemic had created a “deeper appreciation” of the need to connect to others. It came as the world awaited the explosive revelations made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their Oprah Winfrey interview, as the Royal family braced itself for the damaging fallout. The Queen will not watch the controversial interview, which is being broadcast by CBS in the US at 1am UK time, but will receive a full breakfast briefing from aides in the morning. The audio message celebrated collaboration, but it stood in contrast to the troubles facing the monarch's family. The Duchess of Sussex, 39, is expected to claim she felt silenced by "The Firm" and unprotected. Senior royals including the Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined forces to appear in a special BBC One programme to mark Commonwealth Day, broadcast on the BBC on Sunday just hours before the two-hour Oprah television special. The Queen used her annual message, below, to highlight the “friendship, spirit of unity and achievements” around the world and the benefits of working together in the fight against the virus.

  • A snorkeler discovered 25 bricks of cocaine worth more than $1.5 million in water off the Florida Keys

    The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the floating bale weighed nearly 70 pounds. The unexpected find was also reported to US Border Patrol.

  • Accountant faces pressure to turn on Trump in criminal probe

    When lawyers asked Donald Trump more than a decade ago to identify who estimated values on some of his signature properties, he shrugged and pointed to his longtime accountant, Allen Weisselberg. “I think ultimately probably Mr. Weisselberg,” he said, testifying in 2007 in a defamation lawsuit he brought against a journalist, a case that hinged on whether Trump had inflated the value of his business empire. A judge dismissed that suit, but Trump’s comments illustrate the challenges now facing Weisselberg, 73, as he comes under scrutiny in Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance’s investigation into whether the former U.S. president and his Trump Organization committed financial crimes.