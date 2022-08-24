12-year-old boy arrested for graffiti on Yulee sidewalk that ‘included racial slurs’, NCSO says

A 12-year-old boy was arrested after deputies say he spray painted “vulgar” graffiti that “included racial slurs” on a sidewalk.

The boy, a Yulee Middle School student, has been charged with felony criminal mischief, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

On Tuesday, August 16, deputies were called about graffiti on a sidewalk on Timberlake Drive in the Timberlake subdivision on a sidewalk near a bus stop. The next day, the Sheriff’s Office was again called to the subdivision about a different graffiti display.

NCSO said Nassau County Road & Bridge was called to erase the graffiti, which required resurfacing.

The boy, who was not identified by the Sheriff’s Office, was booked into the Nassau County Detention Center and transferred to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

“I want to thank the residents for quickly notifying us about the graffiti and commend NCSO deputies for investing and finding the person responsible,” Sheriff Bill Leeper in the release.

