12-year-old boy brought slingshot, rocks, knives to school in his backpack, police say

A 12-year-old student at Walter C. Young Middle School in Pembroke Pines is facing a felony charge after police say they found a slingshot, two rocks and four knives in his backpack.

The boy — whom police did not identify — did not make any threats or brandish the weapons, police said.

The incident happened at around 9 a.m. Thursday at the school at 901 NW 129th Ave.

There were reports that a boy had a slingshot, according to authorities, when the school resource officer checked his backpack and found the weapons.

The boy was subsequently arrested and taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center. He faces a charge of possession of weapons on a school property.

The arrest comes the same week that Miami-Dade Schools saw a string of online threats across the district. On Tuesday, a student was arrested in connection with threats made at Miami Lakes-Hialeah Senior High School. The day before, two other students were arrested for making threats.

“Parents, please take this moment to speak with your children about the severe consequences of bringing weapons of any kind onto school property,” Pembroke Pines police said in a news release. “These are serious charges and may result in an arrest, regardless of the age of the suspect.”