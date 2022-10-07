12-year-old boy in critical condition following a shooting on Milwaukee's north side

Drake Bentley, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
·1 min read

A 12-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot on the north side of Milwaukee Thursday night, police said in a statement.

Police said the incident occurred around 7:53 p.m. in the 4300 block of North 37th Street in the Lincoln Creek neighborhood.

Police do not have anyone in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Contact Drake Bentley at (414) 391-5647 or DBentley1@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DrakeBentleyMJS.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 12-year-old boy in critical condition after a shooting in Milwaukee

Recommended Stories

  • Hornets waive Gastonia local Isaiah Whaley

    A former basketball star from Gastonia was waived by the Charlotte Hornets this week.

  • Canadian dietitian Abbey Sharp gives 'permission slip' to eat pumpkin pie

    The Toronto-based dietitian and influencer wants her fans to enjoy the sweetness of the holiday season.

  • Is Power Minerals (ASX:PNN) In A Good Position To Invest In Growth?

    There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although...

  • Why Americans spend $500 million a year on pumpkin spice

    STORY: “I just like the whole vibe and aesthetic of pumpkins. I think with Fall, a pumpkin is part of Fall.”From Halloween decorations - to pumpkin spice lattes - pumpkins seem to hold a special place in the hearts of Americans.So much so that they're spending half a billion dollars on pumpkin spice products every year - according to Nielsen data.“It’s part of a tradition, it’s included in movies. Pumpkins also created a nice culture with pumpkin spice donuts, drinks, everything. Soaps, bars, everything, I appreciate it.”Starbucks alone reportedly sells 20 million pumpkin spice lattes annually. The coffee giant says it had its best sales week of all time when it reintroduced the drink on August 30th.Hefty's has introduced pumpkin-scented trash bags - that have already sold out. But what is it that drives this infatuation with pumpkins every Fall?Cindy Ott, the author of 'Pumpkin: The Curious History of an American Icon' has an idea.“There’s no practical reason to put pumpkin in your cup of coffee, to put it on your front stoop, to sweeten it and put it in your pie. But those modern-day traditions actually date back to much older traditions of associating the pumpkin with a small family farm. The idyllic kind of small family farm in American life.”Ott says she used sources like century-old songs, paintings and cookbooks to trace America's love for pumpkins - all the way back to the nation's early days.“Toiling in the soil, working the earth has been a sign of moral virtue and creating good citizens and these kinds of old ideals...It’s those kinds of ideals that the pumpkin can carry.”

  • Colts edge Broncos in overtime in offensively inept game. Here are the winners and losers.

    The Indianapolis Colts got an ugly overtime win over the Denver Broncos on "Thursday Night Football." Here are the winners and losers from the game.

  • DC Deputy Mayor charged with assault and battery after Arlington gym parking lot altercation

    Chris Geldart, a DC Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice has been charged with assault and battery after a parking lot altercation at a Gold's Gym in Arlington.Dustin Woodward, a trainer at Gold's Gym in says DC's Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart grabbed him by the neck in the gym's parking lot.

  • Herschel Walker Abortion Accuser Drops Another Bombshell

    The Republican U.S. Senate candidate claimed to have no idea who the woman could be. But apparently she's the mother of one of his kids.

  • Slain California family, suspect had longstanding dispute, authorities say

    The suspect in the kidnapping and killing of a central California family was a former employee of the family who had a longstanding dispute with them.

  • TikTok very suspicious over boyfriend's reaction to long-distance girlfriend surprising him: 'They all look guilty'

    A girlfriend surprised her long-distance boyfriend — then people accused him of cheating.

  • Showgirls Among the 2 Dead, 6 Wounded in Mass Stabbing Attack on Las Vegas Strip

    George Rose/GettyAt least eight people were stabbed, two fatally, on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday by a suspect wielding a large kitchen knife, witnesses and Nevada authorities said.The attack occurred around 11:45 a.m. near the Wynn hotel and casino, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The wounded victims, three of whom remain in critical condition, were brought to local hospitals.A suspect was taken into custody in front of The Venetian, a resort less than a mile away from the Wynn.

  • Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Just Did Something No British Royal Has Done Before

    Now that the mourning period has come to an end following Queen Elizabeth’s death, the royals are resuming their official duties. This includes Sophie (Countess of Wessex and Forfar), who made history with her latest outing. The Countess of Wessex visited the @PanziUSA Hospital today, a specialist hospital in the Democratic Republic of the Congo for those who have endured conflict-related sexual violence.Her Royal Highness met the foundation’s founder and medical director, Dr Denis Mukwege. pic.

  • Causes of death in Hurricane Ian: Many drownings but also post-storm suicides, accidents

    Hurricane Ian is one of the deadliest storms in Florida’s history, with over 115 fatalities confirmed by state and county authorities. But the hurricane’s magnitude is also reflected in the geographic area in which those deaths occurred, spanning the peninsula from north of Daytona Beach to the Lower Keys.

  • 4 family members kidnapped from California business found dead, sheriff says

    A person of interest was taken into custody Tuesday. He is in critical condition after attempting suicide, authorities said.

  • Russian Infighting Peaks With Calls for Suicide and Execution

    GettyJust over two weeks since Vladimir Putin’s latest hail mary in his war against Ukraine, things are going so well for the Russian leader that draftees are rioting, his top allies are at each other’s throats over a series of losses, and his defense minister has now been urged by his own team to blow his brains out.“Yes, really, many are saying that… a defense minister who allowed such circumstances to arise could, as an officer, just shoot himself. But, you know, for many the word ‘officer’ i

  • Sheriff: Teacher in Iredell County accused of sending nude image, video to student

    A teacher in Iredell County is accused of sending a nude image and sexually explicit video of herself to a student, according to the sheriff’s office.

  • 11 turkey farm workers charged with cruelty caught on video

    Eleven people working for one of the nation’s leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday. Police launched the probe in August 2021 in response to a complaint from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

  • A former Wisconsin inmate built a cell to show the public that solitary confinement is torture. I'm convinced.

    Talib Akbar spent more than 300 days in solitary over the years and believes that time in 'the hole' affected his mental health.

  • Sweden seizes evidence at Baltic Sea pipeline leak site

    Sweden’s domestic security agency said Thursday that its preliminary investigation of leaks from two Russian gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea “has strengthened the suspicions of serious sabotage” as the cause and a prosecutor said evidence at the site has been seized. The Swedish Security Service said the probe confirmed that “detonations" caused extensive damage to the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines last week.

  • California Kidnapping Suspect’s Former Victim Shares Chilling Story

    Merced County Sheriff’s OfficeThe family of four who were kidnapped Monday at gunpoint have been discovered dead, authorities confirmed late Wednesday night, as details begin to emerge about their suspected kidnapper’s violent past. Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke announced the deaths in a press conference, saying “our worst fears have been confirmed,” with the missing family members’ bodies located in an “extremely remote” area.The kidnapping itself was captured on closed circuit TV, which

  • Dad surprised by daughter's reaction after he captures 'creature' in her bathroom: 'He saved your entire family'

    A woman was left "absolutely howling" after her father mistook her fake lashes for something far more sinister.