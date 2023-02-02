12-year-old boy dead after being shot by Phenix City woman

A 12-year-old boy is dead following a Wednesday night shooting, according to Phenix City police.

Police responded at 6:30 p.m. ,Feb. 1, to a shooting in an area of Windtree Drive, according to officials.

Police say a 12-year old boy was found dead from a gunshot wound when they arrived.

Police found the suspect was still there and arrested 50-year-old Tywoana Jakes on charges of Capital Murder, according to police.

Jakes is currently being held in the Russell County Jail with no bond and the investigation is still ongoing, according to the release.

No other information is available at this time.