12-year-old boy dead after a shooting in West Allis Saturday Night

Two boys were shot in West Allis on Saturday in the area of 56th and Lincoln. One of the boys, a 12-year-old, was killed as a result of the shooting.

Two boys were shot Saturday night in West Allis in the area of 56th and Lincoln. The West Allis Police Department has confirmed that one of the boys, a 12-year-old, was killed as a result of the shooting.

Officers received several calls at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday reporting gunshots had been heard. Upon arriving to the area, police found that the gunshots had been fired at a party being held at a tavern.

Police identified two boys who had been struck by the gunfire. The 12-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene and the other boy was taken to the hospital.

As of Sunday morning, no one has been taken into custody for the shooting; however, the WAPD continues to investigate this incident.

If you have information about this incident, please contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Shooting at a West Allis tavern Saturday night results in one boy's death