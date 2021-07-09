12-year-old boy defending mother fatally shoots armed home intruder

A 12-year-old boy in Louisiana fatally shot an armed intruder who was threatening his mother inside their home, local authorities said.

The boy feared for his mother's life when he used a hunting rifle to shoot 32-year-old Brad LeBlanc, who broke into their home located east of Clinton on June 30, according to a July 1 report from the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office.

"Witnesses stated that a perpetrator forced entry into the home at this address to perform a home invasion. The perpetrator was in possession of a firearm. At some point during this incident the perpetrator was fatally shot by a resident of the home," the department wrote in a statement.

First responders were dispatched to the scene, and CPR was administered to LeBlanc before he was transported to a local medical facility. He was pronounced dead at the hospital by the East Feliciana Parish Coroner.

MCAULIFFE SLAMMED FOR SAYING VOTING SHOULD BE 'EASIER' THAN BUYING A GUN

"I don't know what you tell a kid at that age. I've tried to reflect myself when my kids were 12-years-old, or maybe when I was 12-years-old, what I know is a very horrific incident. He's really a hero for taking care of his mother," Sheriff Jeff Travis told the Washington Examiner.

Two other individuals allegedly involved in the attempted burglary were discovered and booked in prison. One of them is Jonathon Barker, who is charged with second-degree murder, principal to aggravated burglary, and principal to aggravated kidnapping.

The other suspect is Jennifer Bond, who was booked in the East Feliciana Parish Prison for "Accessory After the Fact," the department wrote.

Barker is not accused of directly killing anyone, though Travis said Louisiana law states that participation in a crime that results in a murder or death can be applied to other suspects. No evidence at this time points to charges for the boy, he added.

"At this time, the East Feliciana County Sheriff's Office has no evidence, whether it be physical evidence, or testimonies from witnesses, that the 12-year-old young man did anything that would implicate that he committed a crime," Travis told the Washington Examiner.

Story continues

After the investigation concludes, the sheriff's department will turn its findings to the district attorney, who will decide whether the child was justified to shoot the intruder.

The victims in the case have not been named by authorities.

Travis has been in contact with the mother, who informed him her son is seeking appropriate help following the incident, he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

His mother "has got a pathway to start therapy" or "counseling" for the boy, he said, noting that steps were in order to help him cope with the "very abnormal situation."

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Louisiana, Police, Burglars, guns

Original Author: Kaelan Deese

Original Location: 12-year-old boy defending mother fatally shoots armed home intruder