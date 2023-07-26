12-year-old boy facing more than 80 charges for breaking into cars across Griffin

A child in Griffin is now facing nearly 90 charges related to car break-ins and trespassing across the city.

Police say they arrested a 12-year-old boy on Wednesday after several businesses on the N. Expressway Corridor reported cars had been broken into.

Business owners were able to share surveillance footage with police to help identify the boy.

Because he is a juvenile, the child’s name is not being released.

He is being charged with 84 counts of entering auto and five counts of criminal trespass.

Investigators say more charges are coming for the 12-year-old.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call police at 770-229-6452.

