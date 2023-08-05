12-year-old boy fatally shot in St. Paul
Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old boy Saturday morning in the 200 block of Stinson Street.
Police were called to the area at 5 a.m. on reports that a juvenile male had been shot. When they arrived, they found a 12-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. St. Paul fire medics transported the boy to Regions Hospital where he later died.
No further information was available Saturday morning. This is an ongoing story.
