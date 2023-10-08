12-year-old boy found delinquent of murder in shooting death of Keene Sonic employee

The 12-year-old who shot and killed a Sonic employee in Keen has been found delinquent, the equivalent of guilty in juvenile court, of murder, according to a news release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy was one of two people charged in the death of Matthew Davis, an employee at the Sonic in the 300 block of South Old Betsy Road in Keene, about 25 miles south of Fort Worth. Davis was shot multiple times May 13 at the fast food restaurant. Davis was pronounced dead at a hospital after police found him in lying in the parking lot, the Keene Police Department said in a news release at the time.

Sentencing for the juvenile is scheduled for Thursday with Court Court at Law No. 1 Judge John Neill.

Angel Gomez, 20, of Fort Worth, was also arrested.

Police said they were called to the drive-in restaurant around 9:40 p.m. Saturday, May 13, after reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a wounded Davis and tried to save him until paramedics with the Keene Fire Department arrived. He was subsequently airlifted to Harris Methodist Hospital.

Police believe Gomez and the 12-year-old arrived in a vehicle at the Sonic restaurant in the evening and became disorderly in the parking lot. Davis, a Sonic employee, went to confront Gomez for urinating in the parking lot and an argument between the employee and the customer became physical, police said.

During the fight, the 12-year-old, also from Fort Worth, retrieved an AR-15 rifle from the vehicle and shot Davis multiple times, according to police. The 12-year-old fired six rounds at Davis, according to Police Chief James Kidd.

Gomez and the 12-year-old fled the area, but Gomez later returned to the scene and was arrested, police said.

Further investigation led officers to a location in Rio Vista, a city south of Cleburne, where the 12-year-old was found and arrested. The boy’s name is not being released because of his age.

Investigators recovered several firearms where the 12-year-old was found, according to police. Both Gomez and the juvenile faced charges of murder.

Davis leaves behind a 10-year-old son, according to a GoFundMe account for funeral expenses.