12-year-old boy found shot to death on Santa Clarita roadside

A person who was found shot to death on a Santa Clarita roadside on Monday was identified as a 12-year-old boy.

On Tuesday night, authorities confirmed the body belonged to Willians Lemus Ayala, a Canyon Country resident, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Ayala’s body was discovered near the intersection of Sand Canyon and Placerita Canyon roads in Canyon Country at around 6:30 a.m.

vAuthorities are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was found shot to death on a Santa Clarita roadside on Nov. 6, 2023. (KTLA)

He was found on the side of a remote road in a brush-filled area with an apparent gunshot wound. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene. It’s unknown whether the boy was killed near the scene or if his body was left on the roadside.

At the time, authorities had first identified the body as belonging to an adult man.

No information on a potential suspect has been released so far. Investigators are looking into whether the deadly incident may be gang-related.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

