12-year-old boy kidnapped and inappropriately touched after leaving Broward fair, cops say

A day at the fair in Margate had a traumatic ending for a 12-year-old boy who police say was kidnapped and inappropriately touched by a Dania Beach man last weekend.

Randy Shillingford, 29, was charged with kidnapping, robbery and abuse of a child without great bodily harm. He was still in the Broward Sheriff’s Office jail as Tuesday evening, records show.

On Saturday, the young boy was with his 13-year-old brother when they left the fair, in the area of Margate Boulevard and North State Road 7, according to a police report.

The older brother had to use the bathroom so he ran ahead toward a CVS, leaving his brother behind. Shortly after, Shillingford confronted and grabbed the 12-year-old, the report read.

Putting the pre-teen in a head lock and grabbing his waist, he couldn’t escape. Shillingford forcibly dragged him away from the CVS, the report said.

Shillingford then grabbed the boy’s hair, the report read, forcing them to kiss. The 12-year-old was able to break free and run for help; Shillingford gave chase.

Nearby Margate officers rushed over after seeing a good Samaritan start to intervene and stop Shillingford. He was arrested and did not speak to officers.