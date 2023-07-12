Lubbock police confirmed a 12-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday evening in central Lubbock.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of 44th Street at 7:50 p.m. for reports of shots fired. A 12-year-old boy was pronounced dead, police said.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating. LPD did not immediately release any further details.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more information as it becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 12-year-old boy killed in central Lubbock shooting Tuesday evening