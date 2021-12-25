12-year-old boy killed in Orange Mound among 4 dead in Christmas, Christmas Eve shootings

The gun violence that plagues Memphis did not abate in the wee hours of Christmas morning and late Christmas Eve. A 12-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Orange Mound, the Memphis Police Department said.

The boy was shot on the 1000 Block of Haynes Street. Police arrived at the scene at 2:26 a.m. The boy was transported to Methodist LeBonheur where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The boy was among four killed in three separate shootings over a six-hour stretch Friday and Saturday, according to police. A man was shot in the 3300 Block of Steve Road Friday night, north of Interstate 240 and in the Cherokee neighborhood. He was pronounced dead at Regional One, police said.

Two men were killed near the junction of Interstate 40 and Chelsea Avenue early Saturday morning, according to police. A woman was also wounded and taken to Methodist University, police said.

MPD did not release any suspect information for any of the incidents. The homicides over the past 24 hours added to the city's record in 2021. The city is now approaching 340 homicides this year. It was not immediately clear how many.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Four killed in Memphis homicides Christmas, Christmas Eve