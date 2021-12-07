12-year-old boy is killed, two other people injured in pair of Wilmington shootings

Map of L.A.'s harbor area showing locations of two shootings less than a mile apart in Wilmington

A pair of shootings in Wilmington late Monday afternoon left a 12-year-old boy dead and two other people injured, including a 9-year-old girl, authorities said.

Los Angeles police and firefighters responded to the incidents around 4:45 p.m.

The first shooting occurred in the 800 block of North Eubank Avenue, according to the L.A. Fire Department.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries, said Officer Mike Lopez, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman. The other victim in the first shooting, a 30-year-old woman, remains hospitalized and is stable, Lopez said.

The second incident occurred in the 1400 block of East Denni Street, firefighters said. The 9-year-old girl was taken to a trauma center in moderate condition.

The shooting scenes are about a mile apart, but authorities said they didn't immediately know whether the incidents were connected.

"I am horrified by the gun violence that hit the Wilmington community this evening," said L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn, who represents Wilmington. "This is such a tragedy. Gun violence has destroyed too many lives in this country and tonight it has terrorized another community. I am praying for the family of this little boy and for the recovery of the little girl and young woman."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.