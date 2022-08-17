12-year-old boy, man shot at Columbia Street candlelight vigil, police say

A 12-year-old boy as well as a 29-year-old man, both of Utica, were hospitalized after gunfire broke out at a candlelight vigil Tuesday evening in Utica, police reported.

Utica police and firefighters were dispatched at about 8:15 p.m. to the 1400 block of Whitesboro Street, where the boy and his mother told police they had been at a vigil on Columbia Street when gunshots were fired. The child was struck in the face, a release from the Utica Police Department said.

Around that time police were dispatched to Sunset and Oswego streets where they found a 29-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. While the man would not disclose information, including who shot him, police determined it was likely near the vigil, the release said.

There is no motive at this time, but Utica police Sgt. Michael Curley said there was possibly more than one shooter involved.

The man was taken to the St. Elizabeth campus of Mohawk Valley Health Systems. The boy was taken to the a local hospital and then to a Syracuse hospital for surgery to remove a bullet lodged in his jaw, the release said. Both of their injuries are not considered life threatening.

Over 20 9-mm bullet casings were recovered at two locations, and at least five cars were struck, the release said. Utica police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 315-223-3556 or submit an anonymous tip to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, by calling 1-866-730-TIPS, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

This is a developing story. Check back later for details.

H. Rose Schneider covers public safety, breaking and trending news for the Observer-Dispatch in Utica. Email Rose at hschneider@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: 12-year-old boy, man shot at Columbia Street candlelight vigil