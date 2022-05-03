12-year-old boy who missed school bus lured to Brookhaven apartment, molested by two men

Two metro Atlanta men are headed to prison after they were convicted of luring a 12-year-old boy who missed the bus to a Brookhaven apartment and molested him.

The incident happened on January 29, 2018. Police said the boy was walking home after he missed his bus when he ran into Kevin Walker, 51. Prosecutors said Walker lured the boy to his Buford Highway apartment, where he and Kelvin Jermain Armstrong, 43, both sexually assaulted the child.

After Walker and Armstrong assaulted the boy, the gave him five dollars and threatened to hurt him if they told anyone. They left the apartment and the victim escaped and ran to the leasing office to get help.

Walker was arrested the same day. Armstrong was arrested a week later. Both men gave a taped confession to police, who said Walker invited Armstrong to the apartment.

Armstrong was convicted on child molestation and reckless conduct charges. Walker pleaded guilty to three charges of aggravated child molestation, child molestation and reckless conduct.

Armstrong was convicted to two life sentences plus 29 years in prison. Walker was sentenced to life in prison with 40 years in custody.