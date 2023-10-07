12-year-old boy receives murder verdict

Oct. 6—Jurors in County Court at Law No. 1 deliberated nearly seven hours on Thursday before finding a 12-year-old boy delinquent, the equivalent of guilty, on a murder charge.

Because of the boy's age, officials have not officially released his name and the proceedings of his three day trial were not open to the public.

Police arrested the boy earlier this year in connection with a May 13 shooting death at a Sonic restaurant in Keene.

The sentencing portion of the boy's trial is scheduled for Thursday. County Court at Law No. 1 Judge John Neill, not jurors, will hear from witnesses and attorneys that day before determining the boy's sentence.

Keene police responded to reports of a shooting at 9:40 p.m. May 13 at a Sonic on Old Betsy Road

Upon arrival, officers found a 32-year-old male later identified as Matthew Davis of Keene, lying in the parking lot, the victim of multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers tended to Davis until Keene Fire Department personnel arrived at which time a CareFlite helicopter flew Davis to Harris Methodist Fort Worth Hospital where Davis was pronounced deceased.

Davis leaves behind a 10-year-old son.

Keene officers, aided by officers from area law enforcement agencies, determined that a second suspect in the case, Angel Gomez, 20, had arrived at the Sonic in the early evening hours with several other occupants in his vehicle, Keene Police Chief James Kidd said at the time.

Originally listed as a Fort Worth resident, Gomez was subsequently determined to be a Rio Vista resident, according to Johnson County Jail reports.

Gomez became disorderly in the parking lot and was confronted by Davis, a Sonic employee, according to police reports.

The confrontation between the two became physical at which point the 12-year-old boy retrieved a gun from Gomez' car and fired multiple shots, striking Davis.

Gomez and the boy fled the scene but Gomez returned to the scene while officers were still investigating and was taken into custody.

Police charged Gomez with murder and making a firearm accessible to a child. Disposition of his case remains pending.

Investigation led officers to a location in Rio Vista where they located the boy and took him into custody. Police also recovered several firearms at the scene.