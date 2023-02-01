12-year-old boy shot in Brooklyn apartment building

A 12-year-old boy was shot and wounded in Brooklyn on Tuesday night, police said.

The boy was in the lobby of an apartment building on Bristol St. near Dumont Ave. in Brownsville when gunfire rang out around 9:20 p.m., according to cops.

He was shot in the left shoulder.

Medics took the young victim to Maimonides Medical Center, where he is expected to recover.

A gun was recovered in the lobby of the building, sources said.

There were no immediate arrests as police worked to track down the shooter.