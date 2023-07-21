12-year-old boy shot in DeKalb County, family says

A 12-year-old boy was shot in DeKalb County early Friday morning, family members told Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach.

The shooting happened on Walnut Ridge Court in DeKalb County around 2:30 a.m.

Family members told Channel 2 that the boy is expected to survive.

It is unclear exactly what led up to the shooting.

Police were still on the scene just after 5 a.m.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to DeKalb County police to learn more about this shooting.

