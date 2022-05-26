A 12-year-old boy shot and killed in Jackson. His 16-year-old brother injured.

A 12-year-old boy was fatally shot and his 16-year-old brother wounded as they walked in a Jackson neighborhood near their home Thursday afternoon.

Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said the boys were walking in the 1900 block of Ventura Avenue when a black Toyota Avalon passed by the brothers.

At least three people were in the vehicle when they began firing at the boys, Hearn said.

Onterrio McDouglas was shot in the right forearm and left shoulder. His brother Adrian McDouglas was shot in the upper torso, Hearn said.

The McDouglas brothers were taken by private vehicle to Merit Health Central, where Adrian McDouglas died from his injuries. Onterrio McDouglas has non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition, Hearn said.

"This is another senseless act of gun violence in our city," Hearn said.

According to Clarion Ledger files, Adrian McDouglas' death marks the city's 59th homicide of 2022 — the 57th investigated by Jackson Police Department. Two others are under investigation by Hinds County Sheriff's Office.

"At this time we have no suspects or motive," Hearn said.

Anyone who may have information about the vehicle or possible suspects is asked to call 601-960-1278 or Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.

The city of Jackson has struggled with increasing homicides and other violent crimes in the last several years.

City and state officials are working on campaigns to stop the violence, including an alleged gun battle between teenagers May 1 at the Mudbug Festival at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

Gov. Tate Reeves said more than 100 shots were fired into the crowd with rifles and other weapons before law enforcement stopped the attack. A law enforcement officer reportedly shot and killed a person during the attack.

"I hope this is an opportunity, I hope, for everyone in the capital city to come together and say that we are just not going to allow this anymore," Reeves said. "I want to see everyone come together, put everything aside and say we are not going to allow this."

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba also said it will take government officials working together to help solve the ongoing problem of violence in the city.

"We must do all that we can to make certain this doesn't take place," Lumumba said.

Clarion Ledger reporter Ross Reily contributed to this story.

