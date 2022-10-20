A 12-year-old boy was shot on the city's north side Wednesday night, Milwaukee police say.

He is expected to survive.

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Center Street.

Police do not have anyone in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Earlier this month, a 12-year-old boy was shot in the Lincoln Creek Neighborhood. And, last week 12-year-old Olivia Schultz was shot and killed as her family unloaded groceries, marking the 20th juvenile homicide in Milwaukee this year.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 12-year-old boy shot on Milwaukee's north side, police say