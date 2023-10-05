12-year-old boy shot in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENN. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was shot overnight.

The shooting happened off Batavia Street between 26th and 27th Avenues just before 10:00 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Metro police, a family was inside the home when a suspect fired at least five shots from outside. One shot hit the boy but no one else was injured. The victim was taken to the hospital and his injuries are not life threatening.

Police found shell casings outside along with evidence inside the home. Detectives are taking a close look at doorbell camera video in the area as part of their investigation.

