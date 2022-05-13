12-year-old boy shot after woman fires into crowd, police say

A 35-year-old woman is facing charges after allegedly shooting into a crowd and hitting a 12-year-old boy.

Police are calling it a drive-by. The shooting happened around sundown Wednesday.

According to police and neighbors, kids were outside in the 800 block of Faxon Avenue when a car drove into the area. According to an affidavit, a woman fired shots out the passenger window. FOX13 learned the woman accused of firing the shots just got out of jail on separate domestic assault charges.

According to the police report, the woman was identified as Latorya Lemons.

Witnesses said they spotted a gray Cadillac driving down the street. Multiple people told police that Lemons fired five shots into the crowd.

A 12-year-old boy was hit in the leg, police said.

According to court records, Lemons is accused of making several threats against her ex-boyfriend, who lives on the block.

Just two days before the shooting, he called police and told them Lemons had consistently called him, saying she was going to kill him. Documents show he played a recording of Lemons saying that “everyone was gonna die.” He also told officers she had threatened to hurt their child. Police reported hearing a recording of the suspect yelling she would kill everyone in the household.

Lemons was located later in the day Monday and taken into custody. She was charged with harassment. Records show she was released on bond the following day.

