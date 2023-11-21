12-year-old boy shows 'remarkable calmness' with mountain lion west of Cottonwood

A 12-year-old boy was unharmed after a Sunday afternoon encounter with what Cottonwood Police Department believe was a mountain lion.

At about 2:30 p.m., the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office received a call from the boy who was hiking in a forest west of Cottonwood.

The boy explained to authorities that he encountered a mountain lion and that the animal lingered in the area. That's when the boy decided to request help to safely leave the forest.

Cottonwood Police Department and Yavapai County Sheriff's Office deputies sent out officials to the nearby forest.

Cottonwood police stated that the boy "demonstrating remarkable calmness," and gave emergency services his exact GPS coordinates to aid in their response.

Mountain lion: encounters are rare, but if you encounter one, here are 5 ways to stay safe

Two Cottonwood police officers were the first to arrive to the scene and found the boy unharmed.

The boy was led out of the forest where he was safely reunited with his mother, according to police.

The responding officers did not directly observe the mountain lion, but believed the encounter was genuine due to the boy's "familiarity with the area and the nature of his report," according to Cottonwood police.

"The Cottonwood Police Department commends the bravery and calmness displayed by the young hiker during this harrowing experience," added the police department in a press release.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Boy encounters mountain lion west of Cottonwood, helped by police